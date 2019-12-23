FALMOUTH — Falmouth High boys’ basketball and boys’ soccer coach Dave Halligan earned his 1,00oth coaching victory on Monday night with the Yachtsmen’s 97-37 win over Westbrook.

Halligan has 525 wins for Falmouth in boys’ basketball, 396 wins for Falmouth in boys’ soccer and 79 wins in nine years as the Cape Elizabeth boys’ soccer coach.

Mike Simonds scored 23 points for Falmouth (3-2), while Brady Coyne added 16, Brady Doulgas 12 and James Stowell 10.

Kyle McKone had 15 points for and Michael Connolly 10 for Westbrook.

BIDDEFORD 65, MARSHWOOD 53: Cullen Casey scored 18 points in the Tigers’ (2-2) win over the Hawks (3-3) in Biddeford.

Justin Bryant added 11 points for Biddeford. The Tigers pulled away with 23 points in the third quarter.

Scott Kelly had a game-high 19 points for Marshwood. Marc Reali added 18 points, while Will Harriman chipped in 15.

SOUTH PORTLAND 54, SCARBOROUGH 39: The Red Riots (6-0) led 21-19 at halftime but took control with a 23-7 third-quarter run to handle the Red Storm (4-2) at Scarborough.

Geremi Baez led the balanced attack for South Portland with 19 points. Cade Carr chipped in with 11 points.

Brian Austin had a game-high 21 points for Scarborough, including three 3-pointers.

BONNY EAGLE 65, SANFORD 57: Jacob Humphrey scored 26 points as the Scots (4-1) beat the Spartans (3-3) in Standish.

Zach Maturo added 19 points, including three 3-pointers for Bonny Eagle.

Leyton Bickford had 18 points and Xavier Lavine 11 for Standish.

DEERING 60, WINDHAM 43: Askar Houssein scored eight points in the fourth quarter as the Rams (3-1) outscored the Eagles (1-5) 20-11 to pull away for a win in Windham.

Houssein finished with 23 points, including five 3-poitners. Max Morrione added 15 points.

Kaleb Cidre Windham with 11 points, while Chris Naylor added six points and grabbed nine rebounds.

CONY 95, MORSE 43: Simon McCormick had 16 points, 11 assists and eight steals to lead the Rams (4-2) to a win over the Shipbuilders (1-5) in Augusta.

Luke Briggs added 12 points for Cony, while Dakota Dearborn and Brady Hopkins had 11 each.

Elliot Dorr had 11 points for Morse.

WAYNFLETE 66, FREEPORT 34: The Flyers (5-0) flew out to an 18-5 first-quarter lead and beat the Falcons (3-2) in Portland.

Dominick Campbell scored 19 points and Soloman Levy had 11 for Waynflete.

Elias Thomas had six points for Freeport.

MASSABESIC 61, NOBLE 50: James Sacuzzo had 26 points and 10 rebounds as the Mustangs (2-4) beat the Knights in Waterboro.

Ethan Roy added seven points and nine boards for Massabesic.

Garrett Brown led Noble with nine points.

HOCKEY

SCARBOROUGH 4, EDWARD LITTLE 3: Dawson Gendreau scored this third goal with one second left as the Red Storm (2-1) beat the Eddies (1-3) in Gorham.

Nolan Matthews added a goal and two assists, while Cameron Budway had three assists for Scarborough.

Campbell Cassidy scored twice and Alexander Logan once for Edward Little.

GREELY 7, KENNEBUNK/WELLS 1: Evan Dutil had four goals as the Rangers (4-1) beat the Rams (1-3) in Biddeford.

Dutil scored three goals in the second period and one in the fourth. Ryan Moore found Andy Moore for a goal in the final frame to finish off the scoring for the Rangers.

MARSHWOOD/TRAIP/SANFORD/NOBLE 2, WINDHAM/WESTBROOK/BONNY EAGLE 1: Greg Reppucci and Andrew Pruyne both scored as the Knighthawks (1-4) beat the Trailblazers (1-4) in Gorham.

Austin White scored in the first period for Windham.

