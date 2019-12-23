RICHMOND — Someone broke into the Richmond Family Dollar store on Route 197 sometime late Saturday night or early Sunday morning, according to Richmond police.

Sgt. James Donnell said someone pried open a door and took cash from a safe in the store. The store manager discovered the burglary when he arrived to open the store around 7:45 a.m. Sunday.

Family Dollar, located at 161 Main St., remained closed for half the day on Sunday while police investigated.

Donnell said store employees are still checking to determine whether anything else was taken. The case is still under investigation.

There are no suspects yet, and anyone with information about the burglary is asked to contact Richmond police by calling Sagadahoc County Communications at (207) 443-9711.

