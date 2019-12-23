It’s the most wonderful time of the year. For Boston sports fans, these have been the most wonderful years of our lives. The Golden Age of Boston Sports continues, and as we sit here in the final days of 2019 there is reason to believe the duck boats will roll again before too long.

It’s our annual State of the Sports Union address, and all of our teams continue to give us plenty of holiday cheer.

The Patriots dynasty isn’t over just yet. Saturday’s win over Buffalo secured an amazing 11th consecutive division title. This one didn’t come easy. In fact, the East was the last division title to be nailed down in the AFC.

We’ve been reading daily dispatches about the end of the Patriots reign. Local and national commentators love to regale us with stories about Tom Brady’s impending demise. Yet it was Brady who put the team on his back Saturday, rallying them from a second-half deficit to beat the Bills. He doesn’t have the greatest supporting cast, and he’s no longer the best quarterback in the game. But is there really anyone you’d rather have over center when the stakes are highest?

This won’t last forever, but it’s lasted nearly two decades. Brady very well could be gone after this season. For now, though, this is a team with arguably the best defense in the league, and an offense quarterbacked by the greatest of all time. The Pats might not be the favorite to win the AFC Championship, but they have more than a fighting chance.

The Bruins are finally having their post-Stanley Cup Finals dip. It was only a matter of time. Most people expected it to come earlier in the season, but Bruce Cassidy’s team stormed out of the gate and was sitting comfortably in first place by Thanksgiving. They have banked enough points to withstand a slump, and continue to get points by forcing overtime and shootouts.

That’s where the real trouble begins. It’s hard to imagine a team this good being so bad in extra time. Tuukka Rask has had a terrific season statistically, but yet has been able to win a shootout.

General Manager Don Sweeney will have to add a second-line scorer at some point. Charlie Coyle has moved up to take that spot, but that has forced other players to be overexposed when taking his spot on the third line. Sweeney will need to find a right-handed shot to complement David Krejci’s play-making skills if he wants his team to challenge for another run to the Finals. In the meantime the team will try to regroup and find its way out of this recent rut of last-minute losses.

The Celtics have recaptured our attention by shedding the unlikable persona of last season, once again becoming a team that can win with youth and speed. Friday’s win over Detroit was highlighted by a five-point effort by Tacko Fall in the final minutes. The crowd erupted with every move he made. It was the type of joy seldom seen during the Kyrie Irving Era, and the type of excitement the Celtics have been bringing to TD Garden all season. They’re not the favorites in the East, but they are a contender. And after last season a likeable contender sounds pretty good.

We’ll have to give the Red Sox an incomplete as we close out 2019. We really don’t know what Alex Cora’s team is going to look like next season. Chaim Bloom is here to get creative, and we know that undoubtedly will mean moving some players off the current roster to get back to a more reasonable payroll. It’s smart baseball management, but not a lot of fun for fans. And until we know who’s staying, and who’s going, we don’t really know how close this team will be to regaining its status as a contender in the coming years.

Still, they have plenty of young talent to build around. As presently constructed they should be in the hunt for a wild card spot.

Even the New England Revolution are on the upswing. They still need a soccer stadium worthy of their fans, but hiring former US National Team coach Bruce Arena – who has more MLS Cup wins than any coach in history – was a huge step in the right direction. Their improvement should continue in 2020.

There’s no doubt we’ve all gotten a little spoiled around here when it comes to our teams. There’s no reason that should change anytime soon. Happy Holidays indeed.

Tom Caron is a studio host for Red Sox broadcast on NESN. His column appears in the Portland Press Herald on Tuesdays.

