WESTBROOK — Evan Kilfoil had 16 points and Noah Goddard scored five of his 11 in overtime as the Brunswick High School boys basketball team slipped past Westbrook, 51-46 in a Class A South contest on Friday.

The Dragons improved to 3-1, while the Blue Blazes fell to 0-4.

James Belanger added 10 points in the Brunswick win, while Michael Connolly scored 15 points for Westbrook. Caden Dow chipped in 10.

Brunswick returns to regular season action on Dec. 30 at Falmouth (1 p.m.).

Richmond 45, Valley 44

Kenny Bing’s 15 points and 14 rebounds guided the Bobcats to an overtime victory in Richmond Friday in East-West Conference action at the Augusta Civic Center.

Dakotah Gilpatric added 12 points for Richmond (2-2), while Calob Densmore scored 10. Cole Alexander had three steals.

Kayden Cool and Thomas Bishop had 11 points apiece for the Cavaliers (2-4).

The Bobcats visit Traip Academy today at 1 p.m.

Biddeford 77, Morse 58

William Harriman scored 24 points as the Tigers (1-2) jumped out to a 44-21 lead by halftime and downed the Shipbuilders (1-4) in Biddeford on Friday.

Scott Kelly had 13 points and Will Goodwin added 12 for Biddeford.

Dylan Orr and Brogan Shaw scored nine points apiece for Morse, while Sawyer Stead chipped in eight.

Morse visits Cony today at 1 p.m.

Pine Tree Academy 49, Seacoast Christian 33

Chris Amisi had 19 points as the Breakers (5-2) beat the Guardians (1-4) in Freeport Friday afternoon.

Amisi scored 12 of his 19 points in the first quarter. Ricky Morales added 11 points.

Charles Tieszen led Seacoast Christian with 12 points.

The Breakers get back into action Jan. 9 at home against Rangeley (7 p.m.).

Falmouth 65, Mt. Ararat 30

The visiting Yachtsmen outscored the Eagles 21-4 to take control in Class A South action on Friday in Topsham.

Mt. Ararat fell to 1-4 and hosts Biddeford Dec. 30 at 7 p.m.

Brady Coyne had 19 points, Michael Simmons 11 and Nico Petrie 10 for Falmouth.

James Singleton and JD Dionne led Mt. Ararat with eight points each.

Girls basketball

BRUNSWICK — Logan Brown scored 13 of her 20 points in the first half as Brunswick built a 33-19 advantage and easily handled Westbrook, 61-33, on Friday in Class A South play.

The Dragons are 4-0 and host Falmouth Dec. 30 at 12:30 p.m. The Blue Blazes fell to 0-4.

Alexis Guptill contributed 13 points and eight rebounds. Kendahl Dow had six points and eight rebounds.

Sarah Muka led Westbrook with eight points.

Richmond 56, Valley 16

The Bobcats picked up their first win (1-3), downing Valley at the Augusta Civic Center on Friday in E-WC action.

Richmond jumped out to a 16-2 first-quarter lead, led 25-6 at the half and 44-10 after three.

Bryanne Lancaster powered the win with 25 points, six rebounds and four steals. Macy Carver chipped in 10 points, with Bryannah Shea and Sophie Wells each adding six points. Shea also had five rebounds and four steals.

Logan McDonald led Valley (4-2) with eight points.

The Bobcats visit Traip Academy today at 2:30 p.m.

Falmouth 39, Mt. Ararat 31

Anna Turgeon paced a balanced attack with 11 points as the Yachtsmen (4-1) beat the Eagles (1-4) in Falmouth on Friday.

Sloan Ginevan chipped in with 10 points and Allison Cunningham scored eight for Falmouth.

Lauren Magno tossed in nine points for Mt. Ararat, which visits Biddeford Dec. 30 at 1 p.m.

Seacoast Christian 31, Pine Tree Academy 13

Ellie Leach scored 10 points for the Guardians (4-1) in a win over the Breakers (1-5) at Freeport on Friday.

Emily Rojas led Pine Tree with seven points.

The Breakers return to play on Jan. 6 at home against Valley (5 p.m.).

Biddeford 50, Morse 49

At Bath on Friday, Biddeford slipped past the Shipbuilders by a point in Class A South action.

Morse fell to 0-5 despite a balanced effort, with Mary LaRochelle scoring 10 points, Julia Goddard and Abby Carpenter picking up eight points apiece, and Dory Kulis chipping in six points and six rebounds. Brook Kulis had a solid all-around game with four points, six rebounds and four assists.

Biddeford grabbed a 17-7 lead in the first quarter, but the Shipbuilders battled back, trailing 26-19 at the half before grabbing a 35-34 lead after three.

Lexi Libby paced the Tigers (1-2) with 16 points, with Cori Cote adding 12.

Morse hosts Cony tonight at 6:30 p.m.

Girls hockey

YARMOUTH — Yarmouth/Freeport rallied from a two-goal deficit to down Cheverus/Old Orchard Beach, 3-2, on Saturday at Travis Roy Arena.

Isabella gave the visitors a 2-0 lead with a pair of goals five minutes apart in the second period.

Sadie Carnes, assisted by Hannah Swift, got the Clippers (3-7) on the board late in the second frame.

Carnes tied the game at 9:48 of the third, with Chloe White and Swift assisting.

With two minutes left, Olivia Bradford’s unassisted goal gave Yarmouth/Freeport a 3-2 win.

The Clippers host Greely today.

Mt. Ararat/Lisbon 2, EL/Leavitt/Poland 2

At Norway Savings Bank Arena in Auburn on Saturday, Megan LaChance scored with 9:22 left in regulation to lift the host Red Hornets into a tie with the Eagles.

Sophia Hartley gave the hosts a 1-0 lead in the opening frame, but Mt. Ararat/Lisbon tied the game three minutes later when Hannah Hawkes scored off a Lexie Saxton assist.

Ema Hawkes scored on the power play early in the second period for a 2-1 Eagle lead.

Greta Marchildon turned away 15 shots in the Mt. Ararat/Lisbon cage, while Red Hornet netminder Maranda Guimond made 27 saves.

Mt. Ararat/Lisbon meets rival Brunswick on Saturday at 6 p.m. at Watson Arena.

Boys hockey

PORTLAND — Trevor Ouellette scored the tying goal for Biddeford/Massabesic/Old Orchard Beach midway through the third period as the Tigers (1-1-2) played to a 1-1 draw against South Portland/Freeport/Waynflete (3-1-1) at Troubh Ice Arena on Saturday.

Dylan Hannan put the Red Riots ahead midway through the first period.

The Red Riots return to action Dec. 30 against Scarborough at USM Arena in Gorham at 10 a.m.

Lake Region/Fryeburg/Oxford 7, Mt. Ararat/Lisbon 1

Matthew Aker had two goals and an assist to pace the Lake Region/Fryeburg Academy/Oxford Hills to a victory over the Eagles on Friday at Bridgton Academy.

Eddie Thurston had a goal and an assist for the Ice Cats, while Colby Turcotte, Boden Dock and Zachary Fillebrown had a goal each in the win.

Alex Witwicki scored for the Eagles in the loss.

Goalie Dominic Zimmel made 23 saves in the win for the Ice Cats, while Sean Moore stopped 46 shots for the Eagles, who host Thornton Academy tonight at 7:30 p.m.

Cheverus 3, Brunswick 2

Graycen Hayes-Begley, Jack Chaput and Kevin Connolly scored in the third period as the Stags (4-0) rallied past the Dragons (2-4) at Troubh Ice Arena.

Just 45 seconds after Hayes-Begley tied the game with 9:34 remaining, Chaput gave the Stags a 2-1 lead. Connolly made it 3-1 with 6:17 left.

Isaac Burtis and Henry Burnham scored for Brunswick, which takes on Mt. Ararat/Lisbon/Morse at Watson Arena on Saturday at 7:45 p.m.

