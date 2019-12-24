Bath
Wed. 1/1 6 p.m. City Council CH
Brunswick
Thur. 1/2 4:30 p.m. Conservation Commission TH
Harpswell
Mon. 12/30 4 p.m. Board of Selectmen TO
