Arrests

12/18 at 7:06 p.m. Martha Ellen Craig, 63, of Park City, Utah, was arrested on Gorham Road by Officer Holly Thompson on a charge of operating under the influence of alcohol.

12/18 at 11:23 p.m. Shane Parker, 33, of Hemlock Drive, Gorham, was arrested on Gorham and Running Hill roads by Officer Benjamin Landry on charges of driving to endanger and violating bail condition of release.

12/19 at 10:54 a.m. Sarah Day, 27, of Gorham, was arrested on Holmes and Den roads by Officer Brian Nappi on a warrant.

12/19 at 10:54 a.m. Amazia Sylvester, 20, of Pleasant Hill Road, was arrested on Holmes and Den roads by Officer Brian Nappi on charges of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug and violating bail condition of release.

12/20 at 12:26 a.m. Shelby Elizabeth Norton, 26, of Marshview Road, Old Orchard, was arrested on Beech Ridge Road by Officer Christopher Gerossie on a charge of operating under the influence of alcohol.

12/21 at 10:17 p.m. Traci Young, 46, of Greenaway Avenue, Springvale, was arrested on Ash Swamp Road by Officer Sarah Fasulo on charges of assault and disorderly conduct.

12/22 at 1:21 a.m. Vanessa Romanoff, 34, of Storer Street, Saco, was arrested on U.S. Route 1 and Payne Road by Officer Aaron Erickson on a charge of operating under the influence of alcohol.

12/22 at 7:17 p.m. David Reed, 54, of Highland Avenue, was arrested on Mussey and Gorham roads by Officer Jacob Murphy on a charge of operating under the influence of alcohol.

Summonses

12/18 at 10:50 a.m. Casey May Bernardini, 31, of Gray, was issued a summons on Gallery Boulevard by Sgt. Donald Laflin on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

12/19 at 7:01 a.m. Vincent Harman, 25, of Royal Coachmen Way, Shapleigh, was issued a summons on Broadturn and Diner roads by Officer Ian Theriault on a charge of operating a vehicle without a license.

12/19 at 1:30 p.m. Renee Prescott, 28, of Runnells Street, Portland, was issued a summons on Gallery Boulevard by Officer Travis Hon on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

12/19 at 3 p.m. Paula MacMillan, 55, of Old Blue Point Road, was issued a summons on Payne Road by Officer Travis Hon on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

12/20 at 2:19 p.m. Daniel Dumas Jr., 50, of Lamplighter Lane, Windham, was issued a summons on Gallery Boulevard by Officer Holly Thompson on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

12/21 at 1:30 p.m. Lauren Breton, 27, of Grand Road, Saco, was issued a summons on Gorham Road by Officer Travis Hon on a charge of operating after suspension.

12/21 at 3:10 p.m. Timothy Schoubroek, 36, of Woodland Avenue, Steep Falls, was issued a summons on Gallery Boulevard by Officer Breagh Mcaulay on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

12/22 at 4:07 a.m. Benjamin Rupert, 21, of Old Neck Road, was issued a summons on Nonesuch Cove Road by Officer Melissa DiClemente on a charge of criminal trespass.

Fire calls

12/16 at 1:16 a.m. Alarm call on Snow Canning Road.

12/16 at 7:25 a.m. Assist Buxton.

12/16 at 8:14 a.m. Odor investigation on Tamarack Lane.

12/16 at 10:56 a.m. Alarm call on U.S. Route 1.

12/16 at 12:31 p.m. Assist Gorham.

12/16 at 4:45 p.m. Elevator issue on U.S. Route 1.

12/17 at 11:17 a.m. Assist Gorham.

12/17 at 2:03 p.m. Alarm call on U.S. Route 1.

12/17 at 4:45 p.m. Assist Saco.

12/18 at 9:26 a.m. Indoor gas odor investigation on Carriage Way.

12/18 at 11:08 a.m. Alarm call on Carrier Woods Road.

12/19 at 8:21 a.m. Fire alarm on U.S. Route 1.

12/19 at 8:59 a.m. Assist South Portland.

12/19 at 11:04 a.m. Assist Gorham.

12/19 at 12:05 p.m. Alarm call on Winding Way.

12/19 at 5:04 p.m. Fire alarm issue on Maietta Drive.

12/19 at 6:42 p.m. Alarm call on Pine Point Road.

12/19 at 6:54 p.m. Indoor gas odor investigation on Old Blue Point Road.

12/19 7:39 p.m. Water issue, carbon monoxide detector activation on Gorham Road.

12/20 at 1:39 a.m. Smoke/gas investigation on Quarry Road.

12/20 at 11:39 a.m. Alarm call on Commerce Drive.

12/20 at 12:09 p.m. Alarm call on Roundwood Drive.

12/20 at 12:21 p.m. Vehicle fire on Gallery Boulevard.

12/20 at 3:53 p.m. Water issue, carbon monoxide detector activation on Maple Avenue.

12/20 at 5:44 p.m. Fire alarm on Ashley Drive.

12/20 at 8:14 p.m. Assist Gorham.

12/20 at 9:04 p.m. Assist Gorham.

12/21 at 10:26 a.m. Fuel leak on U.S. Route 1.

12/21 at 2:27 p.m. Assist Gorham.

12/21 at 5:55 p.m. Assist South Portland.

12/22 at 7:07 a.m. Smoke/gas investigation on Jones Creek Drive.

12/22 at 7:58 a.m. Smoke/gas investigation on Sequoia Lane.

12/22 at 2:06 p.m. Alarm call on Washington Avenue.

12/22 at 7:16 p.m. Smoke/gas investigation (address not given).

EMS

Scarborough emergency medical services responded to 44 calls from Dec. 16-22.

