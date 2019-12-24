RICHMOND – Dorothy Mae Hart Durrell, 83, died Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019.

She was born in Bath, Maine, on March 18, 1936, the daughter of Andrew and Dorothy Oliver Hart. She attended Bath schools.

She served as a home maker her entire life.

She enjoyed reading magazines, crocheting and had been a CB radio enthusiast. She loved animals especially her beloved dog Dusty.

She was predeceased by four brothers, Andrew Hart, Robert Hart, Lawrence Hart, Joseph Hart, a sister Marie Hersom and her great grandson Beren Bresnahan.

She is survived by three sons, John Durrell of Gordonsville, VA; William Durrell of Charleston, SC; James Durrell and his wife Rebecca Durrell of Bedford, NH; three daughters, Rose Durrell of Inverness, Fla.; Lisa Moore and her husband Daniel Moore of Brunswick, ME; Lori Ann Berube of Bridgewater, N.H.; three granddaughters Stacey Durrell of Lamoine, ME; Angela Bresnahan and her husband TJ Bresnahan of Tampa, FL; Madeline Durrell of Bedford NH; three grandsons, Julian Durrell of Alexandria, VA; Kevin Durrell of Englewood, FL and Finn Durrell of Bedford, NH. She has two great grandchildren Adalyn Bresnahan and Andrew Durrell. She is also survived by several nephews and nieces.

A graveside committal service will be announced in the Spring at Varney Cemetery, Brunswick, ME. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brackettfh.com.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to:

Richmond Eldercare

3 N Pleasant St,

Richmond, ME 04357

