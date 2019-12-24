FALMOUTH – In keeping with her strong character, Sonia “Sunny” Follett Fuller passed peacefully from this life on her own terms December 20, 2019. After treatments for her metastatic breast cancer were no longer possible, she declared that Thanksgiving would be her final holiday because, heaven forbid, she would not allow herself to be an inconvenience at Christmas time. She relished a fabulous Thanksgiving gathering of all her children, grandchildren and great-grandchild at her treasured OceanView home, and settled in to enjoy her final days with friends and family ever-present.Instead of allowing herself to slow down when moving into a retirement community in 2011, Sunny dove headlong into activities, councils and volunteering at OceanView Falmouth. When beloved husband of 59 years, Henry, passed in 2012, this busy life continued uninterrupted. The last few years she was giddy in love with her sweetheart Howard. Their loving, intellectually stimulating, sometimes comedic, and always adventurous relationship was a joy for all to behold. We should all be so lucky to have such love twice in our lives.It was an honor and privilege for Sunny’s kids, Lincoln Fuller, Rennie Donovan and Holly Sperring to provide her with 24-hour care since mid-October so that she could remain at home. It would not have been possible without the loving guidance and assistance of New England Cancer Specialists, Hospice of Southern Maine, and the OceanView team. Every possible need was anticipated and provided for, both physical and emotional. In a sometimes-distressing world, we are blessed to know there are so many angels amongst us.Sunny’s family includes Lincoln’s wife, Marti, children Colby, Calli and Kim; Rennie’s husband, Joe, daughters, Becky and husband, Josh, and Meghan, husband, John, and their son, Donovan; and Holly’s husband, Dave, son Ben, and daughter, Kim and wife, Aleasha. Never wanting a fuss, at her request there will be no service. To view Sonia’s guestbook or to leave the family an online condolence please visit, www.athutchins.com If you’d like to make a donation in her memory, please considerHospice of Southern Maine180 US Route OneScarborough, ME 04074or, the Dempsey Center 778 Main StreetSouth Portland, ME 04106

