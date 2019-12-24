BUXTON — Three candidates in an upcoming election are vying to fill an unexpired term on the Board of Selectmen resulting from former Chairwoman Jean Harmon’s resignation in October.

Harmon resigned following a disorderly conduct conviction in York County Superior Court in October for slapping a town employee last year.

Clifford Emery Age: 66

Family: married, four children, six grandchildren

Occupation: self-employed construction contractor

Political/civic experience: Buxton Jaycees; youth coach and umpire; six years town budget committee; three years county budget committee; and 21 years Board of Selectmen Caleb Porter Age: 24

Family: married, no children

Occupation: business owner

Political/civic experience: none

Cliff Emery, a longtime selectman who didn’t seek re-election to the board in June, businessman Caleb Porter and retired Buxton Police Cpl. Francis Pulsoni are on the Jan. 7 ballot for the seat that expires in June.

Emery is re-entering the political arena, having previously served on the board 21 years, including several years as chairman. He said Monday that he stepped back from seeking office last June to give some new candidates an opportunity.

With a vacancy on the five-member board, Emery is ready to help during the new budget season. Emery said a couple of board members asked him to run.

“I told them I would,” he said. “I enjoy it and think I’m good at it.”

Porter makes a second run for a seat on the board following an unsuccessful bid in a crowded field in June. Porter said he represents a youthful perspective.

“I hope to serve the people of Buxton with a fresh point of view,” Porter said. “The younger generation is less and less involved in politics, especially on the local level, and I want to reach them.”

Attempts to reach Pulsoni were unsuccessful. Pulsoni retired in July after nearly four decades of public service, and was named the recipient of the Neighborhood Watch Group award for 2017. It recognized his work in community policing.

He previously worked for the town’s fire department, dispatch and York County Sheriff’s Department.

The election is set for Tuesday, Jan. 7, at Buxton Town Hall, 185 Portland Road. Polls will be open 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

