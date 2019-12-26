Music
Jan. 4
Richard Nickerson Scholarship Concert, fundraiser featuring Windham High School alumni, 7-8:30 p.m., Windham Performing Arts Center, 406 Gray Road. Tickets: $8.50 students, $10.50 seniors, $12.50 adults, richardnickersonscholarship.org.
Seagrass, Village Coffeehouse of New Gloucester, 7:30 p.m., First Congregational Church Vestry, 19 Gloucester Hill Road, New Gloucester. Tickets: $10 at door.
Events
Jan. 9
Westbrook’s Got Talent, community talent show, 7 p.m., Westbrook Performing Arts Center, 471 Stroudwater St., Westbrook. Tickets: $5 students, $10 adults. Presented by Westbrook High School’s Sock ‘n Buskin’ Drama Club.
Send events 10 days in advance to [email protected]
