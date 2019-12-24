Arrests

12/22 at 1:30 a.m. Kathryn Farley, 54, of Clifton, Virginia, was arrested by Officer Mark McDonald on Main Street on a charge of operating under the influence.

Summonses

12/18 at 2:19 p.m. Lisa Williams, 50, of Williams Drive, was issued a summons by Officer Courtney Everett on Williams Drive on a charge of assault.

12/21 at 10:15 a.m. Dessirrea St. Claire, 24, of Holden Lane, Sabattus, was issued a summons by Sgt. Robert Ramsay on Bypass Drive on a charge of operating with a suspended registration.

12/21 at 10:37 a.m. Stephanie Tuett, 31, of Elm Street, was issued a summons by Sgt. Robert Ramsay on Union Park Road on a charge of operating an unregistered motor vehicle.

12/22 at 9:58 p.m. Reece Martin-Morong, 20, of David Street, Lisbon Falls, was issued a summons by Officer Jose Gomez on Lewiston Road on a charge of operating after suspension.

Fire calls

12/18 at 9:38 a.m. Electrical hazard on Tedford Road.

12/18 at 11:49 p.m. Fire alarm on Pinewood Drive.

12/21 at 2:13 p.m. Fire alarm on Heron Drive.

12/22 at 9:29 a.m. Animal problem on Foreside Road.

12/23 at 8:34 a.m. Fire alarm on Topsham Fair Mall Road.

EMS

Topsham emergency medical services responded to 16 calls from Dec. 16-23.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: