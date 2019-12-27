SACO – Claire (Fortier) Nadeau, 91, of Saco died peacefully at her home on Dec. 24, 2019. Born in Biddeford, she was the devoted daughter of the late Conrad and Alice (Dion) Fortier. Claire graduated from St. Joseph’s High School in 1947. Following high school she worked as an executive assistant at Saco Lowell Shops. In 1948, she married Leo Paul Nadeau and together they raised and nurtured three children.Claire loved being a mom. From bathing her babies to attending recitals to going to high school plays to attending graduations to witnessing swearing-in ceremonies, she was always there. Her first priority was always her family. Claire was a longtime parishioner of Good Shepherd Parish (formerly Notre Dame de Lourdes). She unselfishly gave of herself to family and friends. She was also a volunteer at Southern Maine Medical Center for several years. She was predeceased by her parents, her sisters, Pauline Fortier and Anita Boucher, and her husband. Surviving are her son, Guy, with whom she resided, and her daughters, Michelle Nadeau O’Brien and her husband, Neil of Saugus, Massachusetts, and Pauline Nadeau of New York, New York. She is also survived by her brother, Robert and his wife, Patricia, of Ocala, Fla., two sisters-in-law, Claire Dutil and Frances Nadeau, and several nieces and nephews.Visitation will be held at Hope Memorial Chapel, 480 Elm Street, Biddeford, on Friday, December 27, 2019, from 4-7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2019, at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph’s Church, 178 Elm Street, Biddeford. In lieu of flowers donations in her memory can be made to the St. James School Endowment Fund,25 Graham Street,Biddeford, ME 04005or theRosemoor Foundation,P.O. Box 1541,New York, NY 10156-1541

