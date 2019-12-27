WALDOBORO – Mildred R. Stafford, 97, passed away at Winship Green in Bath on Dec. 16, 2019.

Milly is survived by her son, Leeman of Nobleboro, two grandsons, Tim of Troy, Ohio, and Terry of Nobleboro, a granddaughter, Tina of Long Beach, Calif., two great -grandchildren, Dereck of Red Bluff, Calif., Alexander and his wife, Alexis, of Dayton, Ohio, two great-great-grandchildren, Alexander and Amaya, also of Dayton Ohio, brothers, Paul and Bob of Nobleboro and Doug of Woolwhich, sister, Jean of Haines City, Fla., many in-laws, nieces and nephews.

Arrangements are entrusted to Hall Funeral Home, 949 Main Street, Waldoboro, Maine 04572

