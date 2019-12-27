The week of Dec. 9 was Computer Science Education Week, and students at the Scarborough Primary schools learned coding, robotics and gained a general introduction to computer science, said tech coach Courtney Graffius. She said that the lessons involved both “plugged in” and “unplugged” activities, like design challenges. The students even learned basic coding with an educational robot, Ozobot, she said, controlling its movements and speed. Graffius said that students at a young age can gain critical-thinking, problem-solving and collaboration skills by learning computer science. Photo courtesy of Courtney Graffius

