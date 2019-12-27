BASKETBALL

Go-Go beat Red Claws with late foul shots

Justin Robinson made two free throws with two seconds left to give Capital City a 117-116 win over the Maine Red Claws in a NBA G League game in Washington, D.C. on Friday.

Jerian Grant scored 24 points and Jalen Hudson added 21 as the Go-Go (8-9) used a 9-2 run with 3:10 remaining to come from behind.

Maine, led by Yante Maten with 29 points, jumped out to a 10-2 lead in the first quarter, en route to a 63-55 halftime lead and a 101-94 lead with 6:32 remaining. Trey Davis had 25 points and eight rebounds. Tacko Fall added 12 points and 16 rebounds.

COLLEGES

BASKETBALL: Evansville has placed men’s basketball coach Walter McCarty on administrative leave and is conducting an internal investigation into alleged violations of the school’s Title IX policy.

The university released a statement Friday saying it has received reports about McCarty’s off-court behavior, including a recent incident that appeared to be a Title IX violation. A national law firm will conduct the investigation, the statement said, and Evansville will make a “fair and informed decision” on McCarty’s status based on its results. The school did not disclose further details about the investigation and said it would not discuss the specifics.

Title IX is a federal civil rights law that prohibits discrimination on the basis of sex.

SKIING

MEN’S WORLD CUP: Dominik Paris has become the first skier to win three consecutive downhill races on the Stelvio course in Bormio, Italy.

The Italian won a shortened race on one of the World Cup’s most demanding courses, defeating Switzerland’s Beat Feuz and Austrian Matthias Mayer.

BASEBALL

MLB: The Kansas City Royals signed third baseman Maikel Franco to a $2.95 million contract to be their everyday third baseman next season.

SOCCER

MLS: The Chicago Fire hired former U.S. youth coach Raphael Wicky as their coach, the latest move in a makeover by the struggling MLS team.

Wicky is also a former coach of the Swiss club Basel. He is leaving his job as coach of the U.S. under-17 team to join the Fire.

PREMIER LEAGUE: Matt Doherty scored in the 90th minute to complete Wolverhampton’s comeback from two goals down to beat 10-man Manchester City 3-2, dealing a further blow to the champions’ faint hopes of a third consecutive Premier League title.

City is third in the standings halfway through the season, 14 points behind leader Liverpool. Juergen Klopp’s side is 13 points ahead of Leicester with a game in hand.

TENNIS

AUSTRALIAN OPEN: Rio Olympics gold medalist Monica Puig had stitches removed after surgery for a nerve problem in her right elbow that will sideline her for the start of the season.

OLYMPICS

DOPING: Russia confirmed that it will appeal its four-year Olympic ban for manipulating doping data.The Russian anti-doping agency, known as RUSADA, sent a formal letter disagreeing with the sanctions imposed earlier this month by the World Anti-Doping Agency. The case is now heading to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

