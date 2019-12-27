ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Employees at a record store in North Carolina say a mural of pop star Tina Turner has been defaced with a red swastika.
The Citizen Times reported Thursday that the mural is outside Static Age Records in downtown Asheville.
Store owner Jesse McSwain said someone unconnected to the store apparently covered the mural in a black sheet before he could address the situation. Static Age called police and the Southern Poverty Law Center.
McSwain said that his store is “a widely inclusive, safe space” and that “hate speech will get you out the door.”
The record store uses its pulldown storefront to honor music legends. They have included Screamin’ Jay Hawkins, Lemmy from Motörhead and Lou Reed. Turner’s mural was based on her character in the film “Mad Max: Beyond Thunderdome.”
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Religion and Values
Sudan’s Christians enjoy holiday amid hope for new freedoms
-
Sports
‘Fun Guy’ Kawhi Leonard rose to the top
-
Religion and Values
A silent worship revival at an Episcopal church for the deaf
-
Sports
NFL notebook: Saints do due diligence on Antonio Brown
-
Arts & Entertainment
Tina Turner mural defaced at North Carolina record store
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.