KENNEBUNK — A race is presumably on in the Republican primary for Maine House District 8.

Todd V. DiFede and Bradley Scott Ducharme have both registered their intent to run in the June 9 state primary with the Maine Commission on Governmental Ethics and Election Practices.

The district is currently represented by Democrat Chris Babbidge, who is serving his fifth non-consecutive term. As of Dec. 20, 84 people statewide had registered to run in the primary for the Maine House, which is composed of 151 representatives; at that juncture, Babbidge had not registered.

The deadline for party candidates to qualify for the June 9 state primary election ballot is 5 p.m. March 16. According to the elections division of the Maine Secretary of State’s Office, candidates may start gathering signatures on nomination papers Jan. 1.

DiFede, 56, retired in 2014 after 24 years with the Federal Bureau of Investigation and has lived in Kennebunk for 15 years. Married, he is the father of two adult children and a 10 year-old daughter. Prior to joining the FBI, he served six years in the U.S Air Force, completing his military career as a captain. He currently works as a reserve officer with Kennebunk Police Department and said he is enjoying the experience. It is his first foray into municipal policing.

“I love it, I feel more connected with the town,” DiFede said. As well, he is a girls soccer and softball coach for his daughter’s age group.

DiFede said he is in the running because he doesn’t like the direction state government is headed and he wants to serve the local area.

“I’m running because I feel like we haven’t had effective representation for years in Kennebunk,” he said.

Ducharme, 64, is a retired chief engineer merchant mariner who remains active in the industry. He owns Shorelands Guest Resort on Western Avenue, a cabin resort that has been converted into condominiums. He is a trustee at Kennebunk Light and Power District. Married, he and his wife have a blended family of four children, 8 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Ducharme said he was born and raised on Drake’s Island in Wells and his family roots along the Mousam River go back to the 1690s.

“I care a lot about what happens in Kennebunk,” he said. “With the problems in our state, I want to serve the public and the people of District 8.”

Ducharme said he has twice before run for office.

“It was a losing effort, but I got more votes each time,” he said. “I’ve worked the last four years getting my name out there.”

Also registering for a primary run is Republican Wayne Parry of Arundel, who served four terms in the House representing District 10 which includes Arundel, Dayton and part of Lyman. The district is currently represented by Democrat Henry L . Ingwersen.

Republican Michael Pardue, Kennebunk’s town manager, recently announced his intent to run for Senate District 34, following the announcement by Sen. Robert Foley that he would not seek another term. Senate District 34 includes Kennebunk, Wells, Acton, Lebanon, North Berwick and part of Berwick.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: