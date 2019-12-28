Male:

Louie DiStasio (Class of 2012, football, basketball, baseball)

Regardless of the season, DiStasio delivered and his dominance in three sports earned him the nod.

DiStasio played on John Wolfgram’s 2010 and 2011 football state championship teams, won a pair of regional titles and the 2010 state championship in basketball under Bob Brown and in the spring, excelled as a pitcher and hitter and led Cheverus’ baseball to its first state title in the playoff era, in 2011. He was named All-State in all three sports.

“Louie was the most honored/accomplished team sport athlete in Cheverus history,” said Dan Costigan, who was a boys’ basketball assistant coach earlier this decade and is now the school’s assistant principal.

After graduating, DiStasio played baseball at the University of Rhode Island and was eventually drafted by the San Diego Padres organization in Major League Baseball.

“There is no question in my mind that during my time at Cheverus, Louie was the best athlete I coached,” said Brown. “He was a great competitor who played hard every practice, every game and every play Plain and simple, he was a winner. I truly believe that Louie could have been a Division 1 player if basketball had been his first love. He was a gifted athlete who had size, strength and quickness that enabled him to excel in any sport he played. In addition to the physical gifts, he had the competitive mind that allowed him to always be one play ahead. He was a great competitor.”

Female:

Victoria Bossong (Class of 2021, indoor track, outdoor track)

Bossong burst on to the scene as a freshman and as one decade gives way to the next, she isn’t close to done winning titles and setting records.

In her first year at Cheverus, Bossong won the Class A outdoor state title in the 100, setting a new school and meet record in the process, and also won the 400, while helping the Stags win a team championship. As a sophomore, indoors, she captured the 55, 200 and 400, setting new records in each, as Cheverus won the title. Bossong then set a new Maine record in the 300 at New Englands and became the first Maine girl to post a sub-56 second (55.28) time in the 400 at the New Balance Nationals, where she also set a new state record in the 200 (25.12). Her outdoor season was more of the same, as she won the 100 and set new records in winning the 200 and 400, leading the Stags to another team title. At nationals, her time of 53.81 seconds eclipsed her own all-time best state mark by almost 1.5 seconds. She also established a personal best in a wind-aided preliminary heat of the 200 (24.54).

With four more track seasons to come before graduation (and likely an appearance on the college scene at a top-notch power), Bossong has already set herself apart. Catch her brilliance while you can.

“(Victoria’s) halfway through her high school career and the bar is set very high,” said Cheverus track coach John Wilkinson. “I’ve never seem somebody compete (who) has achieved these type of times (across events). Time will tell where this story goes.”

Sports Editor Michael Hoffer can be reached at [email protected] . Follow him on Twitter: @foresports.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: