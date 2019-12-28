OFFENSE

Conner Caverly, Marshwood senior quarterback: In his first year as a starter, Caverly threw for 1,198 yards and 13 touchdowns, completing 62 percent of his passes (81 of 131). At defensive end, he led the Class B champions with 8.5 sacks and led the defensive linemen in overall tackles and tackles for loss. Also the Hawks’ long snapper, the University of Maine baseball commit was named a Gaziano Award semifinalist as a defensive end.

Ryan Connors, Kennebunk senior utility: A Fitzpatrick Trophy semifinalist, Connors was a versatile threat. He rushed for 655 yards and 11 touchdowns on just 63 carries, caught 16 passes for 297 yards and five touchdowns, played outside linebacker (with one interception return for a score), returned punts and kickoffs, and made 45 of 50 PATs.

Jarett Flaker, Scarborough senior running back: Flaker scored from every spot on the field. He gained 1,266 yards on 110 carries (11.5 yards per carry) with 16 touchdowns, caught 17 passes for 314 yards and seven touchdowns, and returned a kickoff and two punts for scores, racking up a total of 470 yards on 17 returns. The Fitzpatrick Trophy finalist also was a starter at cornerback.

Jonah Green, Portland senior offensive lineman: The 6-5, 250-pound Green continued to excel after paving the way for Fitzpatrick Trophy finalists Dylan Bolduc and Zack Elowitch the previous two seasons. A semifinalist for the Gaziano offensive lineman award, he also led Portland in sacks and tackles for loss and has received recruiting interest from Maine, New Hampshire, Syracuse and multiple Ivy League schools.

Wyatt Hathaway, Leavitt junior utility: The dual-threat quarterback led the Hornets to an undefeated Class C championship season. In his second year as a starter (21-2 record), Hathaway completed 66 percent of his passes (102 of 155) for 1,804 yards and 19 touchdowns, and added 13 2-point conversion passes. He also carried the ball 79 times for 776 yards and 10 scores.

Will Horton, Bonny Eagle senior offensive lineman: A repeat Varsity Maine All-State pick and team captain, Horton was the leader up front on both sides of the ball for the Scots, earning Class A all-conference offensive lineman honors and being named a Gaziano Award defensive semifinalist. He averaged 5.5 tackles per game and had two sacks from his defensive tackle position.

Matt Laughlin, Cape Elizabeth senior wide receiver: Strong and a good route runner, Laughlin caught 70 passes for 1,168 yards and 14 touchdowns. He also gained 209 yards on 39 carries, with two scores. He added a return touchdown and accounted for 1,715 all-purpose yards. As a free safety, he was in on 87 tackles and had six interceptions, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.

Nate Mars, Scarborough senior offensive lineman: Whether on offense or defense, the 6-foot-3, 255-pound Mars was a force. He was named the Class A Gerry Raymond Lineman of the Year winner. On defense, he was a Class A first-team pick. He is a Gaziano semifinalist, and recorded 55.5 tackles, with 10.5 for loss and 6.5 sacks.

Zach Maturo, Bonny Eagle senior running back: The Varsity Maine Player of the Year, Maturo was a factor in all facets of the game. At running back, he rushed for 1,264 yards, caught 21 passes, returned punts and kicks, and was the punter for the Class A champions. He scored 25 touchdowns and is one of three finalists for the Fitzpatrick Trophy.

Owen Richardson, Brunswick senior running back: A fast, shifty and strong runner at fullback, Richardson led the Dragons to their second straight Class B North title. He rushed for 1,789 yards and 23 touchdowns and was named the player of the year in Class B North. Richardson plans on playing next season at Husson.

Jack Rogers, Thornton Academy senior offensive lineman: A repeat Varsity Maine All-State pick and a Gaziano semifinalist, Rogers was a senior captain and the leader of an offensive line that helped Thornton produce 41 points and 248 rushing yards per game. He allowed one sack in his career.

DEFENSE

Reese Boucher, Sanford senior defensive tackle: The 6-4, 285-pound two-way standout was a dominant run stopper at nose guard. Another Gaziano semifinalist (on offense), Boucher led the Spartans with 38 solo tackles (with 36 assists) and six sacks while being constantly double-teamed.

Justin Bryant, Marshwood senior linebacker: As a fullback, Bryant rushed for 1,522 yards (10.6 per carry) and 33 touchdowns, five in the Class B championship game. At inside linebacker, he made 68 tackles, 19 for loss, with four sacks. “He was the best linebacker I’ve seen in many years. We couldn’t block the kid,” said Kennebunk Coach Joe Rafferty.

Nate Ferris, Bonny Eagle senior linebacker: One of the hardest hitters for the Class A champions, Ferris averaged six tackles a game as an outside linebacker, with four sacks, seven pass breakups, two fumble recoveries and a key forced fumble in the title game. He also rushed for 980 yards, had 232 receiving yards and scored 14 touchdowns.

Kobe Gaudette, Thornton Academy senior utility: One of the few two-way players for Thornton, Gaudette became a key defender and sure tackler this season, making 36 total tackles (24 solo) with an interception and fumble recovery. He was 23-2 in two-plus years as a starting quarterback. This year, he threw for 1,152 yards and 14 touchdowns and rushed for 670 yards and another eight TDs.

David Gross, Bucksport senior defensive tackle: Extremely strong and surprisingly agile at 6-foot-2, 315 pounds, Gross led the Bucks to the Class D North title and was named the Little Ten Conference Player of the Year. Defensively, he was in on 47 tackles, 13 for loss with 7.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. He is a Gaziano semifinalist as an offensive lineman.

Cam Jordan, Leavitt senior defensive end: A semifinalist for both the Fitzpatrick Trophy and the Gaziano Award, the 6-4, 200-pounder was in on 112 tackles, with 37 tackles for loss and 21 sacks (four in the Hornets’ Class C title game win against MCI). He also blocked five kicks, forced five fumbles and recovered three. As a slot receiver, he had 25 catches for 501 yards, 46 carries for 402 yards, and scored nine touchdowns.

Anthony Poole, South Portland senior defensive back: The workhorse for South Portland’s impressive turnaround and a Fitzpatrick Trophy semifinalist, he accounted for 2,061 total yards and 28 touchdowns as the Red Riots’ quarterback. On defense, he made 45 tackles with two interceptions, six pass breakups, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

Tyler Rollins, Gorham senior linebacker: Another all-around player, Rollins was in on 51 tackles, 4.5 for loss, with one forced fumble. He also rushed for 1,320 yards and 14 touchdowns and racked up more than 550 return yards, taking two punts and one kickoff back for touchdowns.

Sean Tompkins, Cheverus senior defensive back: The Fitzpatrick Trophy semifinalist produced despite every team game planning to stop him. On defense, Tompkins had 34 solo tackles and one interception at free safety. Offensively, he scored 68 percent of the Stags’ points on 19 touchdowns, 14 coming from 46 or more yards. He rushed for 1,308 yards on 87 carries.

John Valentine, Marshwood senior defensive back: A smart, fast ball hawk on defense who was also a sure tackler, Valentine was in on 53 tackles (five for loss), intercepted five passes, broke up six, forced two fumbles and recovered a fumble. Offensively, Valentine was the Hawks’ second-leading rusher (615 yards, five TDs) and second-leading receiver (18 catches, 375 yards, five TDs).

JJ Worster, Oxford Hills senior, defensive end: Also one of Class A’s top tight ends, the 6-2, 240-pound Worster was the top player for the Vikings and a Class A first-team pick at defensive end. He finished with 67 tackles, 16 for loss, and nine sacks, including three against Bonny Eagle.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Mike Hathaway, Leavitt: One of the state’s best at developing and motivating players, Hathaway’s efforts came to fruition this season. His talented, speedy Hornets used a balanced, multi-faceted offense and a big-play defense to tear through Class C in an undefeated championship season that included snapping Wells’ 33-game win streak.

