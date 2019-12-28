HIGH SCHOOLS

Gavin Charest had 18 points as Buckfield (2-5) held on to defeat Seacoast Christian (1-5) 47-43 in a boys’ basketball game in Eliot.

Tyler Gammon added 15 points for the Bucks, who held a 38-21 lead at the beginning of the fourth quarter. R.J Loring chipped in with eight points.

Freshman Isaiah Cardinal led the Guardians with 18 points. Ethan Huss added 10, and Caleb Reardon had eight.

• Class A Falmouth roared to a 43-8 halftime lead and cruised to a 69-29 win against the Class B Capers at the Portland Expo.

Vince Hanrahan scored 12 of his 16 points in the first half for Falmouth (4-2). Michael Simonds added 13 and Emmett Hamilton had 11.

Dylan Swift scored nine points on three 3-pointers to lead Cape (1-4) in scoring.

• Peter Psyhogeos scored 11 points as the Clippers (4-2) rallied past the the Raiders (2-3) for a 33-29 win in Fryeburg.

Eli Mahan had eight points for the Raiders.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL: Margaret McNeil had 16 points to lead Yarmouth (5-1) over Fryeburg (1-4) 56-30 in Yarmouth.

The Clippers jumped out to a 37-10 lead at halftime. Katelyn D’Appolonia and Calin McGonagle scored 14 points apiece for Yarmouth, while Ava Feely added six.

Merys Carty led Fryeburg with 15 points.

• Jalyn Stacey scored 11 points and Emma Hartford had 10 as the Hawks (4-2) edged the Bobcats 47-42 (1-5) in Richmond.

Brooke Lancaster had 12 points for Richmond.

GIRLS’ HOCKEY: Lydia Murray scored at 7:11 of the third period to lift Cape Elizabeth/Waynflete/South Portland (7-0-1) to a 4-1 win over York/Traip/Marshwood (3-7) at Troubh Ice Arena in Portland.

Koto Yamada added two goals. Bella Schifano also scored for Cape Elizabeth, while Abigail Agrodina had two assists and Abigail Steinhagen finished with 10 saves.

Sophia Santamaria scored for York/Traip/Marshwood. Erin Gray had 53 saves.

HOCKEY

ECHL: Terrence Wallin fired home a shot at 19:47 of the second period, providing all the scoring the Maine Mariners (16-11-0-1) needed during a 2-0 ECHL victory over the Railers (10-18-1-0) in Worcester, Massachusetts.

Alex Kile added an empty netter with 16 seconds to play.

Dillan Fox, second in goals for Maine with 12, and second in points with 24, signed a Professional Tryout Agreement with the Hartford Wolf Pack, the AHL affiliate of the Mariners, on Sunday.

BASEBALL

MLB: The Toronto Blue Jays agreed to a $4.85 million, two-year contract with veteran pitcher Shun Yamaguchi of Japan. The 32-year-old right-hander was made available to all major league clubs this offseason after he was posted by his Japanese team.

Last season, he pitched 170.0 innings with a 2.91 ERA, 60 walks and 188 strikeouts over 26 starts for the Yomiuri Giants.

SKIING

WOMEN’S WORLD CUP: Mikaela Shiffrin wrapped up an eventful return from her 11-day break from World Cup racing in Lienz, Austria, dominating a giant slalom for her 63rd career victory.

After nearly arriving too late for the opening run, Shiffrin posted the fastest time in both legs to win by a big margin of 1.36 seconds.

Marta Bassino of Italy, who won the GS in Killington last month, finished second, while Austria’s Katharina Liensberger finished 1.82 back in third.

MEN’S WORLD CUP: Dominik Paris continued his dominance on the Stelvio course in Bormio, Italy, winning a men’s World Cup downhill for the second straight day.

