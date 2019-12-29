Re: “Letter to the editor: Democrats are causing Washington obstruction,” by Catherine Ferrell (Dec. 17, Page A4):
It is not the Democrats who are obstructing work in Washington. It is the Republicans. And more than that, one Republican in particular: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Republican of Kentucky.
The Democratic-led House of Representative has passed hundreds of bills with substantial Republican support, on all manner of items from reasonable gun control to the Voting Rights Act to various health care proposals. And all of them have been, in essence, thrown away by Mitch McConnell. He is refusing to even let them come to the Senate floor for debate. Why would he do this?
I can only assume it’s because he’s afraid that they would pass. And the only way they can pass is if Republican senators vote for them because they have the majority.
Jeffrey Kaplan
Biddeford
