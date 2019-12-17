Never in U.S. history have we had a president who everybody liked. That is called democracy. Presidents come and presidents go. Some are better than others. When the votes are counted, the election is over. The country moves forward. We vote again in four years. No one person can serve more than two terms as president. We know that each president will be in the White House a limited amount of time.
Never in U.S. history have we had a political party refuse to accept the results of an election before now. Democrats in Congress have done nothing but resist, obstruct, color code themselves, bring rubber chickens into Congress and boycott the State of the Union address like children having a tantrum. As far as I can see the only ones “obstructing Congress” are the Democrat members of Congress. They have done nothing but cause as much chaos as humanly possible.
When a vote to impeach a president is down party lines, it is nothing more than an attempt to overthrow a duly elected president from the opposition party. Now that is abuse of power. It sets a dangerous precedent. All future presidents will be impeached when the opposition party controls the House. It is a national disgrace.
Democrats have gone too far, way too far! Impeachment of a president they fear they cannot beat at the ballot box is wrong. That is exactly what is happening now. Democrats are attempting to take away our right to vote.
Catherine Ferrell
Greene
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Times Record
Plans for Brunswick’s new fire station moving along, town manager says
-
Times Record
Councilors vote to double school board compensation
-
Times Record
RSU 1 8th Graders Reflect on Week-Long FLOW Canoe Trip
-
Forecaster Opinion
The Universal Notebook: R.I.P GOP
-
Forecaster Opinion
Here’s Something: Christmas gives Scrooges a second chance
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.