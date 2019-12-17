Never in U.S. history have we had a president who everybody liked. That is called democracy. Presidents come and presidents go. Some are better than others. When the votes are counted, the election is over. The country moves forward. We vote again in four years. No one person can serve more than two terms as president. We know that each president will be in the White House a limited amount of time.

Never in U.S. history have we had a political party refuse to accept the results of an election before now. Democrats in Congress have done nothing but resist, obstruct, color code themselves, bring rubber chickens into Congress and boycott the State of the Union address like children having a tantrum. As far as I can see the only ones “obstructing Congress” are the Democrat members of Congress. They have done nothing but cause as much chaos as humanly possible.

When a vote to impeach a president is down party lines, it is nothing more than an attempt to overthrow a duly elected president from the opposition party. Now that is abuse of power. It sets a dangerous precedent. All future presidents will be impeached when the opposition party controls the House. It is a national disgrace.

Democrats have gone too far, way too far! Impeachment of a president they fear they cannot beat at the ballot box is wrong. That is exactly what is happening now. Democrats are attempting to take away our right to vote.

Catherine Ferrell

Greene

