STANDISH

Elementary school picked for WinterKids games

Edna Libby Elementary will be participating in the WinterKids Winter Games, a four-week series of outdoor physical activity and nutrition challenges designed to help kids be active in the winter and learn healthy habits during January. Each school is encouraged to involve volunteers, parents, and community organizations and hold a winter carnival to close out the month’s events. This year’s theme is STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts, and math).

WinterKids selected two schools in each of Maine’s 16 counties to participate this year, for a total of 7,200 students and 750 teachers. Schools compete for weekly points based on the total percentage of the student body that participates. Schools will receive resources and incentives to help students earn points, including the WinterKids Guide to Outdoor Active Learning.

Points can be used for cash prizes: $5,000 – Gold Medal School; $3,000 – Silver Medal School; and $1,500 – Bronze Medal School. There are honorable mentions and prizes for all schools.

WINDHAM

Modern Woodsmen gives $2,500 to riding center

Zack Conley and Tim Graham of Modern Woodmen of America visited Riding to the Top Therapeutic Riding Center recently to present a matching gift of $2,500.

The organization’s local members participated in RTT’s 12th annual Triple B ~ Boots, Band & BBQ in October.

The matching gift will support RTT’s clients, ages 3-93, who take part in equine-assisted activities and therapies, the majority of whom receive some level of scholarship.

ELLSWORTH & PORTLAND

Grants to help communities help seniors

Grants of up to $2,500 are available through the Maine Community Foundation to help communities be more supportive of older people. The grants will support planning and development and implementation of programs that increase opportunities for people over 60 to stay in their communities as they age.

“Any community that considers itself focused on helping older Mainers age in their communities may apply,” said Laura Lee, director of grantmaking.

Communities that are a part of AARP’s Network of Age Friendly Communities; the national Village to Village Network; Communities for All Ages; Livable Communities; and Dementia Friendly Community initiatives are also invited to apply.

The deadline for applications is Jan. 15. Grant awards will be announced in mid-March; grant-funded activities must begin after April 1.

For more information and to apply online, visit www.mainecf.org. For questions about eligibility, contact [email protected] or 412-0838.

SPRINGVALE

Train to become Master Gardener Volunteer

Applications are available for the 2020 University of Maine Cooperative Extension Master Gardener Volunteer training in York County. Classes will meet from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesdays from Jan. 29 through mid-June at the Kennedy Center, 15 Oak St. (unless otherwise noted).

Participants will receive more than 70 hours of horticultural training from UMaine Extension specialists, educators and other experts. Topics will include soils, botany, seed starting, ornamental horticulture, growing herbs, fruits and vegetables, composting, landscaping, pruning, and pest management.

In order to complete the program, Master Gardener Volunteers are required to contribute 40 hours to community gardening projects, such as Maine Harvest for Hunger or Kids Can Grow.

The program fee is $220; limited financial assistance is available. For an application packet or to request a disability accommodation, call UMaine Extension in York County at 800-287-1535 or 324-2814. Program information and applications are also available at extension.umaine.edu/york/programs/master-gardener-volunteer-program.

PORTLAND

Harvard Pilgrim awards $9,000 to 16 nonprofits

Harvard Pilgrim Health Care Foundation has awarded 16 Maine nonprofit organizations a total of $9,000 from its Community Spirit 9/11 Mini-Grant program.

Organizations receiving $500 each in funds aree: Animal Refuge League-Maine Animal Shelter, Westbrook; Animal Welfare Society Inc., West Kennebunk; Community Bicycle Center, Biddeford: Humane Society Waterville Area; JMG, Augusta; K9S On the Front Line, Portland; Mikail R. Russo More Opportunities for Youth Athletic Foundation, Hope; Partners for World Health, Portland; P.A.W.S. Animal Adoption Center, Camden; Responsible Pet Care of Oxford Hills, Norway; Ronald McDonald House of Portland;, Sexual Assault Response Services of Southern Maine, Portland; Southern Maine Agency on Aging, Scarborough; The New School, Kennebunk; and Wreaths Across America, Columbia Falls.

The Bonny Eagle Robotics Team of Standish received $1,500,

Bank gives $50,000 to Junior Achievement

At the Maine launch of its Neighborhood Champions program, Bank of America awarded a $50,000 grant to Junior Achievement of Maine. Neighborhood Champions is a supports the role nonprofit leaders play in advancing economic mobility. The grant was awarded by the Bank of America Charitable Foundation.

The Neighborhood Champions program is invitation-only for nonprofits. Leading members of the community participated in a collaborative selection process to identify this year’s awardee. The grant will help Junior Achievement – which aims to inspire and prepare young people to succeed in a global economy – to expand its capacity and broaden its outreach. In addition, the organization will receive virtual leadership training delivered by experts in the nonprofit sector.

The inaugural event held at Luke’s Lobster in Portland, featured a discussion on the importance of creating and maintaining sustainability in the state. Speakers included Luke Holden, founder and CEO of Luke’s Lobster, and Kerry Sullivan, president of the Bank of America Charitable Foundation.

