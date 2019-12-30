Cole Farms, the Gray restaurant where friends and neighbors have gathered for a cup of coffee and a slice of pie for the past 68 years, is closing.
Owner Brad Pollard, calling it “a tough an emotional decision,” said in a press release that the restaurant’s last day serving customers will be Jan. 13.
This story will be updated.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
