GORHAM—Saturday, Dec. 28, saw the unfolding of an enormous – 23 teams partook! – track meet at USM’s Costello Sports Complex: the Western Maine Conference/Special Olympics of Maine New Year’s Relay. Among the programs showing their stuff were all three schools falling within the American Journal’s coverage area – that’s Bonny Eagle, Westbrook and Gorham – and all four schools falling within the Lakes Region Weekly’s coverage area: Bonny Eagle, Lake Region, Gray-New Gloucester and Windham.

The meet featured three individual events – the mile, the 55 and the 55 hurdles – and relay versions of a number of fields events. It featured as well an event rarely seen in Maine High School track: the pentathlon.

Results in the individual events counted towards qualifying athletes for States, and team winners in the relay versions of field events were tabulated by adding together the distances of each of a school’s top three competitors in a given event; otherwise the meet wasn’t scored, and there’re no overall team rankings to report.

“Overall, we did really well,” Westbrook boys head coach Claton Conrad said. “We had a couple runner-up performances in the relays, a few of athletes qualified for States and many of the boys had personal-best performances in the 55, triple jump and mile. The boys also broke the school record in the sprint medley relay.”

Selected Boys Results

55 – 1. Jarrett Flaker, Scarborough, 6.46; 9. Daniel Johnson, Westbrook, 7.19; 10. Hunter Brown, G-NG, 7.25

One Mile – 1. Tyler Patterson, Brunswick, 4:26.18; 4. Mahamed Sharif, Westbrook, 4:32.84

55 Hurdles – 1. Jayden Flaker, Scarborough, 8.05; 10. Jacob MacCallum, G-NG, 9.51

4×200 – 1. Scarborough “A,” 1:33.74; 5. BE “A,” 1:43.01; 8. Westbrook “B,” 1:46.25; 9. BE “B,” 1:50.10

4×400 – 1. BE “A,” 3:51.02

4×800 – 1. Scarborough “A,” 8:44.82; 2. Westbrook “A,” 9:23.69

1600 Sprint Medley – 1. TA “A,” 3:46.73; 2. Westbrook “A,” 3:47.13; 4. Gorham “A,” 4:07.05; 5. Windham “A,” 4:07.29; 8. Windham “B,” 4:25.01; 9. BE “A,” 4:26.38

Distance Medley – 1. Gorham “A,” 11:32.97; 4. Windham “A,” 12:33.82; 6. BE “A,” 13:15.81

High Jump Relay – 1. Ryan Gendron, Gorham, 6-03.50; 2. Chuil Bayak, Westbrook, 5-10.00; 4. Connor Langstaff, Windham, 5-08.00

Long Jump Relay – 1. Jacob Jackson, EL, 20-01.00; 5. Matt Weymouth, Westbrook, 19-06.75

Triple Jump Relay – 1. Frank Morang, Cheverus, 41-08.50; 3. Matt Weymouth, Westbrook, 39-10.00; 5. Sabri Lomomi, Westbrok, 39-00.25

Shot Put Relay – 1. Giovani Fornoro, Cheverus, 49-11.50; 4. Kaleb Frey, G-NG, 45-04.75; 8. Liam Cooledge, Westbrook, 43-02.25; 9. Boden Sabasteanski, Windham, 42-01.00

Pole Vault Relay – 1. Carter Chen, Scarborough, 12-06.00; 2. Tyler Amos, G-NG, 11-00.00; 6. John Dalessandro, Westbrook, 9-00.00; 9. Evan Russo, Gorham, 8-00.00; 9. Tommy Sallinen, Gorham, 8-00.00; 9. Madison Brown, Gorham, 8-00.00

Pentathlon 1000 – 1. Matt Steeves, BE, 2:57.32; 2. Kyle Thompson, BE, 3:12.53; 3. Jacob MacCallum, G-NG, 3:13.17; 5. Kaleb Frey, G-NG, 3:14.39; 6. Jacob Lehmann, Gorham, 3:19.46; 7. Ryan Gendron, Gorham, 3:21.62; 9. Ethan Pike, BE, 3:32.57; 10. Cody Plumley, BE, 3:32.89

Pentathlon 55 Hurdles – 1. Ian Gott, Scarborough, 8.96; 2. Jacob MacCallum, G-NG, 9.00; 3. Ryan Gendron, Gorham, 9.24; 5. Kaleb Frey, G-NG, 9.44; 6. Kyle Thompson, BE, 9.76; 7. Jacob Lehmann, Gorham, 10.10; 8. Cody Plumley, BE, 10.12; 9. Nolan Davis, BE, 11.02; 10. Ethan Pike, BE, 11.02

Pentathlon High Jump (heights in meters) – 1. Ryan Gendron, Gorham, 1.97; 2. Jacob MacCallum, G-NG, 1.62; 2. Ethan Pike, BE, 1.62; 5. Jacob Lehmann, Gorham, 1.57; 5. Ben Atkinson, BE, 1.57; 8. Matt Steeves, BE, 1.50; 9. Kaley Frey, G-NG, 1.47

Pentathlon Long Jump (distances in meters) – 1. Ian Gott, Scarborough, 5.94; 2. Ryan Gendron, Gorham, 5.71; 3. Nolan Davis, BE, 5.55; 4. Jacob Lehmann, Gorham, 5.50; 5. Ben Atkinson, BE, 5.24; 6. Ethan Pike, BE, 5.22; 7. Matt Steeves, BE, 5.18; 8. Jacob MacCallum, G-NG, 5.10; 10. Cody Plumley, BE, 5.00

Pentathlon Shot Put (distances in meters) – 1. Kaleb Frey, G-NG, 13.84; 2. Jacob MacCallum, G-NG, 11.45; 3. Nolan Davis, BE, 10.88; 4. Ben Atkinson, BE, 10.78; 5. Sam Kovacs, BE, 10.25; 6. Ryan Gendron, Gorham, 9.15; 7. Kyle Thompson, BE, 8.38; 8. Ethan Pike, BE, 8.31; 9. Jacob Lehmann, Gorham, 8.27; 10. Nick Ryder, BE, 8.23

Pentathlon Overall – 1. Ryan Gendron, Gorham, 2759; 2. Jacob MacCallum, G-NG, 2604; 3. Kaleb Frey, G-NG, 2501; 6. Jacob Lehmann, Gorham, 2177; 7. Matt Steeves, BE, 1977; 8. Ethan Pike, BE, 1910; 9. Ben Atkinson, BE, 1820; 10. Nolan Davis, BE, 1710

Selected Girls Results

55 – 1. Traci Francis, South Portland, 7.65; 2. Sydney Connolly, Gorham, 7.70; 5. Zoe Schmaling BE, 7.95; 6. Bella Roberts, BE, 7.96; 8. Nevaeh Moore, Gorham, 8.01; 9. Molly Murray, Gorham, 8.06; 10. Emma Noonan, BE, 8.08

One Mile – 1. Kate Tugman, Gorham, 5:11.05; 3. Emmaline Pendleton, BE, 5:21.05; 6. Hannah Langstaff, Windham, 5:38.30; 7. Ella Dunne, BE, 5:38.68; 8. Hannah Stevens, BE, 5:40.87; 9. Gretchen Biegel, 5:45.92

55 Hurdles – 1. Julia Berube, EL, 9.20; 3. Alyvia Caruso, Gorham, 9.91; 4. Alexis Karantza, Westbrook, 10.16; 5. Grace Quinn, BE, 10.45; 7. Hillary Carroll, Westbrook, 10.63; 9. Molly Rathbun, Gorham, 11.18

4×200 – 1. EL “A,” 1:53.00; 2. BE “A,” 1:54.39; 3. Gorham “A,” 1:55.46; 5. Gorham “B,” 1:59.95; 6. BE “B,” 2:00.66; 9. Westbrook “A,” 2:05.07

4×400 – 1. Cheverus 4:32.30; 2. BE, 4:43.79; 3. Windham, 5:16.11

4×800 – 1. BE, 10:13.63; 2. Gorham, 11:17.26; 3. Windham, 12:12.32

1600 Sprint Medley – 1. Gorham “A,” 4:27.50; 2. Gorham “B,” 4:38.66; 4. Lake Region “A,” 4:56.74; 7. Westbrook “A,” 5:10.64

Distance Medley – 1. Greely “A,” 14:10.64; 2. Gorham “A,” 14:44.23; 3. Westbrook “A,” 15:26.91; 4. Windham “A,” 15:38.59

High Jump Relay – 1. Emma Green, Gorham, 5-04.00; 8. Sierra Guite, Windham, 4-08.00

Long Jump Relay – 1. Ella Boucher, 16-09.50; 3. Katelyn Smith, Windham, 16-00.50; 4. Alyvia Caruso, Gorham, 15-09.50; 9. Quinn Young, Gorham, 14-10.25

Triple Jump Relay – 1. Katelyn Smith, Windham, 34-09.75; 4. Carolyn DiBiase, Westbrook, 30-09.25; 5. Quinn Young, Gorham, 30-03.25; 10. Meghan Horner, Westbrook, 28-10.50

Shot Put Relay – 1. Jaigan Boudreau, TA, 35-04.25; 2. Zoe Barnes, G-NG, 33-03.50; 5. Sierra Guite, Windham, 30-03.00; 6. Lorenza Piper, G-NG, 29-11.00; 8. Madison Soule, G-NG, 29-02.50; 9. Abbigail Maxfield, Westbrook, 29-01.75

Pole Vault Relay – 1. Tiana Snyder, TA, 10-00.00; 5. Molly Skvorak, Windham, 7-00.00; 5. Molly Rathbun, Gorham, 7-00.00; 5. MacKenna Homa Gorham, 7-00.00; 5. Madison Soule, G-NG, 7-00.00

Pentathlon 800 – 1 Sophia Alexander, BE, 2:51.35; 3. Abby O’Brien, Gorham, 3:09.81; 5. Sierra Guite, Windham, 3:25.68; 6. Gabrielle LaBarge, Gorham, 3:43.94

Pentathlon 55 Hurdles – 1. Ellen Marquis-Boutin, Poland, 10.97; 2. Gabrielle LaBarge, Gorham, 11.11; 3. Sophia Alexander, BE, 11.17; 4. Sierra Guite, Windham, 11.77; 6. Abby O’Brien, Gorham, 13.48

Pentathlon High Jump (heights in meters) – 1. Sierra Guite, Windham, 1.42; 2. Sophia Alexander, BE, 1.37; 4. Gabrielle LaBarge, Gorham, 1.32; 5. Abby O’Brien, Gorham, 1.22

Pentathlon Long Jump (distances in meters) – 1. Ellen Marquis-Boutin, Poland, 4.58; 2. Sierra Guite, Windham, 4.12; 3. Sophia Alexander, BE, 3.93; 4. Abby O’Brien, Gorham, 3.91; 5. Gabrielle LaBarge, Gorham, 3.87

Pentathlon Shot Put (distances in meters) – 1. Ellen Marquis-Boutin, Poland, 9.26; 2. Sierra Guite, Windham, 9.22; 3. Abby O’Brien, Gorham, 7.51; 4. Sophia Alexander, BE, 6.55; 5. Gabrielle LaBarge, Gorham, 6.23

Pentathlon Overall – 1. Ellen Marquis-Boutin, Poland, 2183; 2. Sophia Alexander, BE, 1905; 3. Sierra Guite, Windham, 1799; 4. Gabrielle LaBarge, Gorham, 1447; 5. Abby O’Brien, Gorham, 1358

