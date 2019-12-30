Greg Kesich’s Dec. 8 column – “What happens after work?” – reflects a question that is on many Mainers’ minds these days. With boomers (aged 55 to 73) representing 28 percent of our population, coupled with a significant boost in their life span, it’s not surprising that so many of us are contemplating a second or third act.

While the previous generation worked hard to get to the traditional retirement age and stop working altogether, boomers are re-inventing retirement. Many are opting to leave their primary careers in search of different work that is purposeful.

In the past, we were encouraged to have a “10-year plan” for our careers. Given the rate of change in the marketplace today, that notion is short-sighted, if at all possible. Instead, we need to think of our next plan in two- to three-year increments.

Boomers returning to work post retirement, or remaining in the workforce longer, can provide a critical short-term solution to Maine’s workforce skills gap.

Viewing our aging population as a liability, in part because boomers are leaving the workplace, is not accurate and reflects a glass-half-empty mindset. Instead, employers should recognize and plan for what’s really happening: Many boomers want to continue working.

With this new perspective, Maine could lead New England and transform what is considered a catastrophe into an opportunity.

Barbara Babkirk

Portland

