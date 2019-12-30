The first wave of a “complex” two-part storm moved into Maine early Monday, dropping close to a half-foot of snow in York County before dawn.

The weather system is expected to linger in Maine for two days, dropping snow, sleet and freezing rain over most of the state by the time it ends on New Year’s Eve. Up to 9 inches of snow is expected in Portland by the time the wintry mix stop late Tuesday, but parts of York County could see well over a foot of snow.

During the Monday morning commute, drivers in Southern Maine encountered slippery, snow-covered roads. Several crashes were reported on the Maine Turnpike, where the speed limit is reduced to 45 mph.

The National Weather Service reported snowfall totals of 2.8 inches in Portland, 3 inches in Windham and 2.7 inches in Falmouth at 7 a.m. Higher amounts were reported in York County, where 5 inches had fallen in Biddeford by 6:15 a.m.

Forecasters at the National Weather Service office in Gray described the winter storm as “complex,” but are confident that nearly all the state will see some form of precipitation by the time it is over.

Part one of the storm began late Sunday night, with York County feeling the brunt of its effects. The storm could change to freezing rain and sleet in the southwestern part of the state by late Monday, said Derek Schroeter, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

“Travel this morning is going to be pretty tough,” he said. “It looks like we’ll have a little break this afternoon with some sleet and freezing drizzle at times.”

Part two will arrive Monday night and dump heavy amounts of snow in areas north of the foothills, with towns like Fryeburg getting as much as 8 to 12 inches. There is a greater chance for a mix of rain and snow in Portland and other coastal areas.

“The big winner here is going to be northwestern York County and into Oxford County, where there could be upwards of 12 to 15 inches total,” Schroeter said.

Schroeter said Portland will likely see 6 to 9 inches of snow, while the mid-coast will likely receive 2 to 4 inches of snow and more mixed precipitation.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for York and Cumberland counties and parts of western Maine that lasts through 1 p.m. Tuesday. A winter weather advisory is in effect for the mid-coast region.

