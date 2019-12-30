WESTBROOK — A $125,000 federal grant will help Westbrook schools work with children and families to prevent drug abuse.

“With the rise of substance use disorder in Maine, it’s critical that we support communities which are proactively working to preventing substance misuse through support,” Rep. Chellie Pingree, D-Maine, said in announcing the grant.

The Westbrook School Department was one of 42 recipients of nearly $980 million in Drug-Free Communities grants from the Office of National Drug Control Policy in cooperation with the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.

The DFC program supports communities as they mobilize individuals and local organizations to prevent youth substance abuse by targeting root causes, including social and retail access, community norms, laws and enforcement and parental and peer attitudes toward misuse.

