ORANGE, Calif. — Bowdoin senior Maddie Hasson scored a career-high 37 points and became the 18th player in program history to surpass the 1,000-point plateau in the Polar Bears 93-81 win at Chapman on Monday night.

Hasson’s 37 points shattered her previous career-high of 27 set against Colby-Sawyer last season and was one shy of the school record of 38 points in a game set in 1983 by Amy Harper and matched by Taylor Choate in the NCAA Tournament last March.

Third-ranked Bowdoin moves to 11-0 this season with the win while Chapman falls to 5-5 on the year.

Hasson needed ten points to reach the 1,000 point milestone and took care of it early, scoring 12 points in the opening quarter on 4-4 shooting from the field and 4-4 from the free throw line.

The Polar Bears seemed in command, holding a 23-15 advantage after ten minutes, but the Panthers stormed back, outscoring Bowdoin 24-19 in the second quarter and tying the score on a Julia Strand bucket with seconds left in the first half, 39-39.

Samantha Roy netted a long three-pointer just before the buzzer, however, to give the Polar Bears a 42-39 edge at the break.

After Chapman closed to within 42-41 early in the third quarter, the Polar Bears took control with a 12-2 surge, capped by a Moira Train three-pointer with 6:27 to go in the frame, giving the visitors a 54-43 edge.

Chapman clawed back into the contest, cutting the Bowdoin advantage to 66-63 late in the third quarter, but the Polar Bears closed the stanza on a 6-0 run, getting another buzzer-beating bucket from Roy to hold a 72-63 lead after three.

Chapman could get no closer than six points in the fourth as Bowdoin kept the Panthers at bay with a comfortable cushion to close out the contest.

Hasson was unstoppable, going 13-16 from the field and 10-12 from the free throw line to finish with 37 points along with eight rebounds, three assists and two steals. Roy totaled 19 points for Bowdoin with six assists while Train ended with 16 points. Sela Kay added nine points and seven rebounds.

The Polar Bears finished at 54% shooting for the game and held Chapman to just 35% from the field while holding a slim 39-35 advantage in rebounding.

The Polar Bears are off until Jan. 7, when they host Husson in Morrell Gymnasium at 6 p.m.

