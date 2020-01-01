PORTLAND — Rebecca Gagnon has been hired as the new administrator of the Barron Center, the city’s skilled rehabilitation/nursing and long-term care facility.

“Rebecca has a proven track record of high level leadership and growth within each of the facilities she has led. I’m confident she will continue the Barron Center tradition of quality and excellence in care and will help move forward many new initiatives.” Kristen Dow, director of Health & Human Services, said in a statement.

Gagnon, a graduate of the University of New England and a licensed social worker, most recently was executive director of Springbrook Center.

