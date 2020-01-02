Many Republicans, and those particularly of the religious right, see Donald Trump as a gift from God and as possessing the “mandate of heaven.”

Their refrain seems to be, “God has a way of putting people where he wants them to be and often uses flawed vessels for such purposes.”

Perhaps it is time for discernment and rethinking. Consider this: Micah 6:8 “What does the Lord require of yee oh man, but to do justly, and to love mercy, and to walk humbly with your God?” Justice, mercy, humility; what wonderful foundations for character. Does Mr. Trump personify any of these? He rather seems their antithesis.

Consider also: Matthew 16:26 “What will it profit a man if he gains the whole world yet forfeits his soul?” This is the question Republicans and the religious right are facing in their Faustian Bargain with Mr. Trump. Is the pursuit of a conservative agenda worth this price? Our souls and indeed that of our very nation is at stake here.

The “mandate of heaven” is not to be given lightly by us mere mortals. Does Trump deserve this mantle? I say nay; not now nor even to begin with. But what do I know – opinions vary.

Roy Estabrook

North Monmouth

