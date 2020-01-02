Many Republicans, and those particularly of the religious right, see Donald Trump as a gift from God and as possessing the “mandate of heaven.”
Their refrain seems to be, “God has a way of putting people where he wants them to be and often uses flawed vessels for such purposes.”
Perhaps it is time for discernment and rethinking. Consider this: Micah 6:8 “What does the Lord require of yee oh man, but to do justly, and to love mercy, and to walk humbly with your God?” Justice, mercy, humility; what wonderful foundations for character. Does Mr. Trump personify any of these? He rather seems their antithesis.
Consider also: Matthew 16:26 “What will it profit a man if he gains the whole world yet forfeits his soul?” This is the question Republicans and the religious right are facing in their Faustian Bargain with Mr. Trump. Is the pursuit of a conservative agenda worth this price? Our souls and indeed that of our very nation is at stake here.
The “mandate of heaven” is not to be given lightly by us mere mortals. Does Trump deserve this mantle? I say nay; not now nor even to begin with. But what do I know – opinions vary.
Roy Estabrook
North Monmouth
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
People on the Move
Sue Jones joins Psychology Specialists of Maine
-
Business
Portland warehouse grab pushes industrial businesses to Saco
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Trump doesn’t deserve evangelical support
-
Local & State
Portland has plans to smooth streets’ rough edges
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Economic justice not about free ponies
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.