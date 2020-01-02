The 32nd annual lobster dip to benefit Special Olympics Maine was a huge success raising over $105,000. Close to 300 dippers jumped into the icy waters of the Atlantic ocean at noon Jan. 1. Air temperature was 39 degrees and water temperature was 44 degrees.
