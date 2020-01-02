NEW YORK — Yankees pitcher Domingo German will miss the first 63 games of the 2020 season as part of an 81-game ban for violating Major League Baseball’s domestic violence policy.

The league announced the suspension Thursday. German has agreed not to appeal.

German was put on administrative leave on Sept. 19 while MLB investigated an alleged domestic violence incident involving his girlfriend, with whom he has at least one child. He missed the final nine games of the 2019 regular season and all nine of New York’s postseason games. Those missed games will count toward his ban.

The right-hander was the Yankees’ winningest pitcher last season, going 18-4 with a 4.03 ERA in 24 starts and three relief appearances. The 27-year-old had a $577,000 salary but will not be paid for the time he missed after being placed on leave. He is expected to make a similar salary for 2020 but again will not be paid while suspended.

German will be eligible to return June 5 against Tampa Bay, barring any postponements.

The Yankees said in a statement they “remain steadfast in our support” of MLB’s investigative and disciplinary process regarding German.

German will participate in a treatment program and will also make a contribution to Sanctuary for Families, a New York-based nonprofit group that aids victims of domestic violence.

German’s ban is the longest levied by MLB under its domestic violence policy for a player who was not formally charged. Addison Russell of the Chicago Cubs was suspended 40 games spanning the 2018-19 seasons following a series of allegations by his ex-wife.

Former San Diego pitcher Jose Torres was banned 100 games in 2018 following an arrest on domestic violence charges.

RED SOX: The Boston Red Sox signed catcher Kevin Plawecki to a $900,000, one-year contract.

Boston also designated first baseman/outfielder Sam Travis for assignment to make space on the 40-man roster, chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom said.

Plawecki, 28, is a five-year big league veteran with the New York Mets and Cleveland Indians. He’s a career .218 hitter and batted .222 with three homers, 17 RBI and a .629 OPS in 59 games with Cleveland last season.

Travis, 26, was a second-round pick by Boston in 2014. He’s struggled in brief major league stints since debuting in 2017, batting .230 with seven homers and a .659 OPS over 111 games.

RANGERS: Former Texas Rangers pitcher Doug Mathis has been hired as the team’s bullpen coach.

Mathis replaces Oscar Marin, who was hired last month as pitching coach for the Pittsburgh Pirates.

WHITE SOX: The Chicago White Sox and Luis Robert agreed to a $50 million, six-year contract, clearing the way for the prized outfielder to open the season in the majors.

The White Sox can add the 22-year-old Cuban to their Opening-Day roster if they think he is ready rather than hold him in the minors because of service time issues.

Robert combined to hit .328 with 32 home runs, 92 RBI, 108 runs and 36 stolen bases last season at Class A, Double-A and Triple-A. He was the first minor leaguer since Joc Pederson in 2014 with at least 30 homers and 30 steals and the first White Sox prospect to do it since at least 1988. Robert ranked among the minor league leaders in total bases (tied for second), hits (fourth), extra-base hits (fourth) runs (fifth) and triples (tied for sixth).

Robert has hit .312 over three minor-league seasons. Chicago signed him as an international free agent on May 27, 2017.

