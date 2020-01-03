Calendars for a cause

To raise funds to continue work on their Village Green Living History Center, the Windham Historical Society is selling 2020 Bicentennial Calendars. These beautifully illustrated poster calendars commemorate the 200th anniversary of Maine’s statehood. Each month’s illustration is accompanied with a description of the image. You’ll learn a little history as you travel through the upcoming year. The calendars are $12 each, with frames sold separately for $8 each. Windham retailers carrying the calendars include Mills and Company, Mr. Mike’s Variety, Windham Flower Shop, Willow Tree Primitives and Half Moon Antiques. You can also call the Society at 892-1433 and arrangements can be made to get one to you.

Save a life

Join Community Health Promotion Specialist Lizzy Garnatz for an Overdose Recognition and Response Community Forum and Training from 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, at the Windham Veteran’s Center, 35 Veteran’s Way. Windham Deputy Fire Chief John Kooistra will also be on hand to teach Hands Only CPR Training. Brittany Fearon, assistant program manager of the Maine Association of Recovery Residences and Nicole Raye Ellis, project coordinator for Be the Influence, will share stories of substance misuse and recovery. To sign up, contact Laura Morris at [email protected]

Maine 200 Scavenger Hunt

If you feel the winter doldrums coming on, here’s an activity that will keep you physically and mentally active in the upcoming months. The Windham Parks & Recreation Department’s Maine 200 Scavenger Hunt is a photo scavenger hunt of historical locations in and around Windham designed to encourage families and individuals to explore Maine’s history during our state’s bicentennial year. Some things you’ll be hoping to find are an early Windham grocery store, a metal horse-watering stand and a beehive. You have from now until Feb. 28 to complete your hunt. For rules and to register, or for more information, call 892-1905.

Modern Woodsmen donates

Zack Conley and Tim Graham of Modern Woodmen of America visited Riding to the Top Therapeutic Riding Center recently to present a matching gift of $2,500. The organization’s local members participated in RTT’s 12th annual Triple B – Boots, Band & BBQ in October. The matching gift will support RTT’s clients, ages 3-93, who take part in equine-assisted activities and therapies, the majority of whom receive some level of scholarship.

Reciprocal borrowing

Did you know that your Windham Public Library card gets you access to more than just the Windham library’s collections? It also allows you to visit any one of the 68 participating libraries in the state taking part in the Maine Reciprocal Borrowing Program. Some area libraries where you can borrow books include the Gray Public Library, the Baxter Library in Gorham and the Walker Library in Westbrook. Since this is the time of year to renew your card, be sure to do so and explore what our state’s libraries have to offer. For more information about the program, call 892-1908.

Haley Pal can be contacted at haleypal.aol.com.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: