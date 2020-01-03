Stephon Gilmore has earned the reputation as a shutdown cornerback in the New England secondary.

On Friday, he was recognized with the best players in the NFL as he was named to the Associated Press All-Pro team for a second straight year. He was joined by special teamer Matthew Slater, who was named to the team for the second time in his career.

Pats left guard Joe Thuney made the second team.

Gilmore tied for the league lead in interceptions (six) and led all players with 20 pass deflections. He returned two picks for touchdowns. Gilmore signed as a free agent in 2017 after spending five years in Buffalo.

“I kind of try and look at the small things, you know, follow the players that’ve been here. There are a lot of guys that have been here that’ve been successful, falling in with a good coach that pushes you every day no matter what you did in the past – allow you to forget what you did in the past, and be ready for the next game and try to prove yourself each and every week. So, I just followed from my teammates,” Gilmore said.

Gilmore was a unanimous choice along with New Orleans receiver Michael Thomas. Carolina’s Christian McCaffrey was selected at two positions – running back and flex player.

Ravens sensation Lamar Jackson, who in his second season led Baltimore to a league-best 14-2 mark, was chosen at quarterback. Jackson and McCaffrey were among 14 first-time All-Pros.

SEAHAWKS: Seattle’s defense expects both safety Quandre Diggs (ankle) and defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (core) to play Sunday at Philadelphia.

Diggs had been expected to return after missing the final two games of the regular season. He has been a full participant in practice this week but there was uncertainty about Clowney and his ongoing issues with a core muscle injury.

GIANTS: Mike McCarthy, who won a Super Bowl with the Packers and led them to nine playoff appearances in 13 seasons, interviewed for the head coaching job in New York.

The 56-year-old McCarthy met with Giants co-owner John Mara, General Manager Dave Gettleman and vice president of football operations Kevin Abrams on Friday. The Giants are expected to meet with Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy and Ravens defensive coordinator Don Martindale on Saturday as they move to find a successor to Pat Shurmur, who was fired on Monday after winning nine games in two seasons.

VIKINGS: Minnesota will be short-handed for Sunday at New Orleans with cornerback Mackensie Alexander ruled out with a knee injury and cornerback Mike Hughes placed on injured reserve with a neck problem.

BROWNS: Cleveland is interviewing Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy in Kansas City to possibly be their next head coach.

Bieniemy is the third candidate to interview with the Browns, who met Thursday with former Mike McCarthy at their facility and traveled to Baltimore to speak with Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman.

BEARS: Chicago made Eddie Jackson the NFL’s highest-paid safety on Friday, agreeing to a $58.4 million contract extension, his agency announced.

The deal guarantees $33 million and averages $14.6 million, SportsTrust Advisors tweeted.

