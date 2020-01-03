FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The New England Patriots begin defense of their Super Bowl championship by doing something they haven’t done in a decade – play on wild-card weekend.

After blowing an opportunity to sit out the opening playoff round, as has been their custom on the road to the title game, they’ll need to conquer an extra opponent this time around.

First up? The Tennessee Titans.

The last time the two teams met was in the regular season last year. Mike Vrabel’s team crushed the Patriots, 34-10, in Nashville.

That’s part of the reason linebacker Kyle Van Noy tabbed this year’s postseason journey the “Revenge Tour,” as the Patriots will have a chance to avenge prior losses, starting with the Titans, and then, if they move on, the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens down the road.

The Titans, coached by former Patriots linebacker Vrabel, finished the year 9-7 and played well down the stretch, going 5-2. Bill Belichick’s Patriots started 8-0, but were 4-4 in the second half, with an uncharacteristic 2-3 record since Thanksgiving.

How will this game shake out? Let’s take a look at the matchups.

QUARTERBACK

Tom Brady is one of the most decorated quarterbacks in NFL history with six Super Bowl titles, four Super Bowl MVPs, and two league MVPs. He was just voted to the NFL 100 All-Time Team. And rightfully so. In our book, Brady is the greatest quarterback of all time.

This season, however, hasn’t been one of Brady’s best for various reasons. One has to do with a cast of receivers that’s lacking in star power. More recently, it’s been a cranky elbow impacting his play. Whatever the explanation, Brady hasn’t been Brady, and that’s troubling. Last week, in an important game against the Dolphins, he misfired quite a bit. So these days, it’s hard to know what you’re going to get from the GOAT.

As for Ryan Tannehill, he’s been a revelation in Tennessee. Since taking over as the starter for Marcus Mariota, the team has gone 7-3. The offense has managed 30.4 points a game with him at the helm. Tannehill finished the year with the top passer rating in the NFL (117.5). He’s thrown 22 touchdown passes with just six picks. A change of team and scenery from Miami has done wonders for the former first-round pick, who has yet to win at Gillette Stadium. How will he do in his first-ever playoff game? That remains to be seen.

Brady, who threw 24 TD passes and just eight picks playing a full season, has always had the ability to dial it up in the playoffs. While it’s never a good idea to bet against No. 12, he hasn’t played well enough this year to warrant an edge.

Edge: Titans

RUNNING BACKS

The Pats running attack as a whole has looked much better in recent games. The enhanced blocking up front, along with the added use of Elandon Roberts as fullback, has generated a more consistent effort. Sony Michel rushed for 259 yards on 58 carries (4.4 yards per carry) the past three games. Rex Burkhead has also been a factor, piling on yards after contact. James White continues to be the ultimate third-down back, and playmaker whenever he’s on the field.

As for the Titans, Belichick says Derrick Henry, with his combination of power and speed, is “the best back” the team has seen all year. At 6-foot-3, 247 pounds, Henry is a load to bring down. He led the league in rushing with 1,540 yards (5.1 yards per carry). He had 16 rushing touchdowns, tying him for the league lead. Former Patriot Dion Lewis is essentially their third-down back.

While the Pats have a good mix of backs in their stable, Henry is a legitimate stud. He’s a monster and a game changer.

Edge: Titans

OFFENSIVE LINE

The Pats O-line has had issues with both pass protecting and run blocking much of the season. Of late, however, the unit has played much better, as Dante Scarnecchia has the group performing at its best at the right time. Brady has had time to throw and the running game has flourished three straight weeks. The 28 sacks allowed is among the best in the league. While that statistic also benefits from Brady’s quick reads and release, that shouldn’t diminish the number.

On the opposite side, the Titans have one of the worst lines in terms of protection. Tannehill has been sacked 31 times. Marcus Mariota was taken down 25 times before that. The 56 sacks – twice the Pats number – is also third most in the NFL. As run blockers, they open holes for top rusher Henry and the “best running game in the league” according to Belichick.

Edge: Even

WIDE RECEIVERS

The Patriots have had super talents Josh Gordon and Antonio Brown in their offensive huddle this season. But no longer. They’ve been left with a banged up Julian Edelman, veterans Mohamed Sanu and Phillip Dorsett and rookies N’Keal Harry and Jakobi Meyers trying to make things happen with Tom Brady. It’s been a work in progress to say the least.

Opposing defenses have been double-teaming Edelman, who still managed 100 catches for 1,117 yards, with six TD receptions. They still need Sanu, who has been inconsistent, to break out and Harry to emerge.

The Titans have plenty of talent. They have an explosive group led by rookie A.J. Brown, who has 52 catches for 1,051 yards. The former Mississippi star has also hauled in eight touchdown passes. He’s a burner who has the versatility to lineup outside or in the slot. Corey Davis, their second-leading receiver, has had good games against the Patriots and Stephon Gilmore. Adam Humphries has been dealing with an ankle problem. He didn’t play Week 17 against the Texans. Former UMass star Tajae Sharpe has caught four touchdown passes this season.

Edge: Titans

TIGHT ENDS

The loss of Rob Gronkowski to retirement has had a huge impact on the tight end position, and Patriots offense as a whole both in the passing game and run game. No one or collection of players has made up for Gronk’s ability as a blocker, and game changer in the offense. Ben Watson and Matt LaCosse are adequate blockers, but don’t bury people like Gronkowski did. They also don’t force teams to game plan around them, or use double teams when they’re out as pass catchers. Watson and LaCosse have combined for 30 catches for 304 yards, with three touchdowns.

For the Titans, Jonnu Smith is the fourth-leading pass-catcher in their offense. He’s made 35 catches, for 439 yards with three touchdowns. He’s an explosive player after the catch. Anthony Firkser has chipped in with 14 catches for 204 yards and a touchdown. MyCole Pruitt is a third tight end who also plays a role.

Edge: Titans

DEFENSIVE BACKS

With the exception of one game, the Patriots secondary has been the defense’s calling card.

That one game, however, occurred last week against the Dolphins. Gilmore, arguably the game’s best cornerback, was picked on, allowing seven catches for 119 yards to DeVante Parker. J.C. Jackson allowed six catches, while Jonathan Jones, returning after missing time with a groin injury, allowed five receptions on as many targets.

The unit has been so good during the year, this seemed more like an aberration. Corner Jason McCourty and safety Terrence Brooks have also been key contributors to a group that’s kept most passing games silent.

The Titans lost one of their top corners, Malcolm Butler, to a season-ending injury. They still have a good unit led by another former Patriot, Logan Ryan, who’s had an outstanding season at nickel back. He’ll re-introduce himself to Edelman on Saturday night, as that will be a key matchup.

Adoree Jackson is typically a starter at corner, but he missed the last four regular season games with a foot injury. His status isn’t clear, although he’s practiced all week. He’ll probably play. Kenny Vaccaro and Kevin Byard provide a good 1-2 punch at safety. Byard was named a Pro Bowl alternate. Overall, the Titans have the 24th best pass defense. The Patriots are No. 2.

Edge: Patriots

LINEBACKERS

Like cornerback, the Patriots are loaded at linebacker. Dont’a Hightower earned the Pro Bowl nod, but it could have easily gone to Van Noy, who is having a career year. Jamie Collins started strong, had a bit of a lull, but has picked it up of late. He leads the team in sacks (seven) and tackles (81). Elandon Roberts and Ja’Whaun Bentley are run stoppers in the middle. Collectively, they’ve been very effective.

The Titans also boast a good group. Jayon Brown is an excellent pass coverage linebacker. Brown and Rashaan Evans (111 tackles) are also formidable against the run. Harold Landry, out of Boston College, leads the team in sacks with nine.

Edge: Patriots

DEFENSIVE LINE

While the Patriots have had some issues with backs and running games, Lawrence Guy, Danny Shelton and Adam Butler were stout against the run against both the Dolphins and Bills the past two weeks. They’re going to have to be that, and more, against the Titans. Chase Winovich and Deatrich Wise have been situational pass rushers up front.

For the Titans, Jurell Casey has had a good season, but the line as a whole has had some trouble against the run, much like the Patriots. They also haven’t generated much push up front in terms of a pass rush.

Edge: Patriots

SPECIAL TEAMS

Patriots punter Jake Bailey had a terrific rookie season. He was good against the Dolphins, knocking three of his four punts inside the 20, giving him 36 for the season which was second-best in the NFL behind Brett Kern of the Titans. Nick Folk (14 of 17 FGs, 12 of 12 PATs) has been reliable since returning after an appendectomy. Brandon Bolden has been steady as a kick returner with a season-best 38-yarder against the Dolphins.

The Titans, like the Patriots, have had kicker problems. They’ve gone through Ryan Succop (injured reserve) and a host of others. They signed Greg Joseph a little more than two weeks ago. He’s played in two games, is 9 for 9 in PATs and has yet to attempt a field goal.

As for Kern, who was named to his third Pro Bowl, Belichick called him the “the best punter in the league.” The Titans have also had to mix and match their returners because of injury.

Edge: Patriots

Tennessee coach Mike Vrabel, left, greets New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick before their game last season, won by the Titans, 34-10, in Nashville. AP Photo/Mark Zaleski

HEAD COACH

It’s hard for the Patriots to lose this matchup no matter who’s standing on the other sideline. Belichick is the only head coach in NFL history with six Super Bowl titles. He has the most wins among all active coaches and is third all-time with 303 victories as a head coach. Only Don Shula (347) and George Halas (324) have won more.

Vrabel, who won three Super Bowls as a player with the Patriots, has gone 9-7 in both his seasons as head coach of the Titans. He missed out on the playoffs last season, although he did beat Belichick in their one head-to-head meeting, blowing out his former team.

He downplayed whether his inside knowledge is a factor. He acknowledged filling in the Titans on everything he knew about the Patriots the last go-round, but ultimately, the players still had to execute.

“It was the players who won that game,” Vrabel said.

Edge: Patriots

