WASHINGTON — Lars Eller scored with 2:59 remaining in overtime after the Washington Capitals rallied from two goals down in the final minute of regulation, completing a stunning 5-4 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Sunday.

T.J. Oshie tied the game with 14.2 seconds left. Eller also assisted Jakub Vrana’s second goal of the game inside the final minute.

Evander Kane had his third career hat trick for San Jose, which never trailed before Eller’s winner. Logan Couture also scored for the Sharks.

Nic Dowd had a second-period goal for Washington. Braden Holtby made 25 saves to snap a three-game losing streak in net and picked up an assist on Eller’s decisive goal, pushing the puck up ice to John Carlson.

From there, Carlson sent a cross-ice pass to Eller, who rifled his shot beyond Martin Jones and inside the right post.

Jones stopped 24 shots, Couture also had an assist and Timo Meier had two, but San Jose was still swept by Washington in the season series in unlikely fashion.

Kane’s three goals – all in the second period – gave him a team-leading 18 for the Sharks, who appeared headed for victory when Couture’s empty-netter made it 4-2.

LIGHTNING 3, HURRICANES 1: Steven Stamkos had a goal and an assist, Nikita Kucherov had two assists and visiting Tampa Bay won its seventh straight.

Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 28 shots and Mitchell Stephens and Brayden Point also scored for the Lightning.

Andrei Svechnikov scored for Carolina, which lost its second straight and fell to 2-2 on its seven-game homestand.

PANTHERS 4, PENGUINS 1: Mike Hoffman had a goal and an assist, rookie Chris Driedger stopped 31 shots and Florida ended an eight-game losing streak on Pittsburgh ice.

Brett Connolly scored his 16th of the season for the Panthers, Frank Vatrano had his ninth and Evgenii Dadonov added an empty-netter for his 18th. Florida bounced back from a loss to Buffalo on Saturday by winning in Pittsburgh for the first time since Jan. 20, 2014.

Jared McCann scored his 11th for Pittsburgh. Tristan Jarry finished with 31 saves, but the Penguins looked out of gas at times while playing for the third time in four nights.

BLACKHAWKS 4, RED WINGS 2: Adam Boqvist snapped a third-period tie, Dylan Sikura scored his first NHL goal and Chicago rallied to a win at home.

Dylan Strome also scored for Chicago, which won for the fourth time in five games. Corey Crawford made 19 saves in his first start since he was pulled in the second period of an ugly 7-1 loss to New Jersey on Dec. 23.

Detroit dropped to 3-18-2 in its last 23 games. Filip Zadina and Luke Glendening scored for the NHL-worst Red Wings (10-30-3), and Jimmy Howard made 23 stops.

FLAMES 5, WILD 4: Dillon Dube scored in the seventh-round of the shootout to give visiting Calgary a win over Minnesota.

David Rittich stopped 6 of 7 Wild shooters.

Dube beat Alex Stalock with a quick move for his first career shootout goal on his first chance. Derek Ryan also scored in the shootout for the Flames, 4-0 in tiebreakers this season.

