Our latest polls for basketball and hockey. These polls consider games played through Saturday, Jan. 4 and were first released on Twitter at Twitter.com/foresports Sunday. The poll includes our core coverage area (coastal Cumberland County from Cape Elizabeth to Freeport) and is based solely on my opinion.
Boys’ basketball
1) South Portland
2) Deering
3) Waynflete
4) Falmouth
5) Greely
6) Scarborough
Girls’ basketball
1) Greely
2) South Portland
3) Portland
4) Cheverus
5) Yarmouth
6) Freeport
Boys’ hockey
1) Greely
2) Cheverus
3) Scarborough
4) Falmouth
5) SP/Freeport/Waynflete
6) Portland/Deering
Girls’ hockey
1) Scarborough
2) Cape/SP/Waynflete
3) Cheverus
4) Portland/Deering
5) Yarmouth/Freeport
6) Falmouth
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Arts & Entertainment
‘Parasite’ wins foreign language film Globe
-
Arts & Entertainment
Ricky Gervais kicks off 77th Golden Globes
-
Local & State
Hundreds gather in Scarborough to remember life of stabbing victim
-
Nation & World
Venezuela’s last democratic institution falls as Maduro stages de facto takeover of National Assembly
-
Sports
Sports Digest: Canada edges Russia 4-3 for world junior hockey title