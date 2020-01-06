I can’t accept the “get over it” sentiment regarding the 2016 election.

I could accept an election result that was clean and fair. However, there is more than enough evidence to prove that our sacred voting privileges were violated.

We must protect our hard-fought voting rights and results in future local, state and national elections.

John Rich

South Portland

filed under:
letter to the editor
