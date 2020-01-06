I can’t accept the “get over it” sentiment regarding the 2016 election.
I could accept an election result that was clean and fair. However, there is more than enough evidence to prove that our sacred voting privileges were violated.
We must protect our hard-fought voting rights and results in future local, state and national elections.
John Rich
South Portland
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Arts & Entertainment
Things to Do: Skiing, theater and running all on tap
-
Arts & Entertainment
Indie Film: ‘Thirteen Ways’ shows how different people see a plot of land
-
Food
There’s a list of reasons to visit LaundrYup! in Biddeford
-
Local & State
Portland officials highlight potential uses of face-scanning technology
-
Times Record Opinion
Commentary: With the US and Iran on the brink of war, the dangers of Trump’s policy of going it alone become clear
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.