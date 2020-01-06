The calendar has flipped from 2019 to 2020 and local teams and athletes and primed to turn it up a notch as the games and events take on more meaning.

With the February postseason frenzy just a little over a month away, here’s a glimpse at where things stand:

Boys’ basketball

The Brunswick boys’ basketball team began the week with a record of 4-2 following a 59-32 setback at Falmouth and a 58-19 victory at Lincoln Academy last week. The Dragons were home against Freeport Tuesday and Morse Thursday, go to Marshwood Saturday, then return home Tuesday of next week to take on Westbrook.

Mt. Ararat saw its winless skid hit five games with a 73-54 home loss to Kennebunk Friday. The Eagles (1-5) were at Leavitt Tuesday and at Lewiston Thursday. They host Westbrook Saturday and go to Freeport Tuesday of next week.

Morse fell to 1-6 with a 69-42 loss at Marshwood Saturday. The Shipbuilders looked to end their five-game losing streak Thursday at Brunswick. Morse is home versus Leavitt Saturday and hosts Biddeford Tuesday of next week.

Girls’ basketball

On the girls’ side, Brunswick improved to 6-0 after narrow home wins last week over Falmouth (56-52) and Lincoln Academy (62-57). Against the Yachtsmen, Lexi Guptill had 22 points and Morgan Foster added 19, including the go-ahead field goal.

“Being a sophomore, maybe your confidence isn’t as high, but coaches and players are all one and we all talk and bring each other up,” Foster said.

“We’re living with freshmen and sophomores out there, so we’re going to make mistakes. They key is learn from it,” Brunswick coach Sam Farrell said. “Falmouth is a good team, they hustle and they go after it.”

The Dragons were at Freeport Tuesday, visited Morse Thursday, host Marshwood Saturday and go to Westbrook Tuesday of next week.

Mt. Ararat fell to 1-5 after a 47-24 loss at Kennebunk Saturday. The Eagles looked to snap a five-game skid Tuesday at home versus Leavitt. After hosting Lewiston Thursday, Mt. Ararat is at Westbrook Saturday and welcomes Freeport Tuesday of next week.

Morse fell to 0-7 after Saturday’s 50-19 home loss to Marshwood. The Shipbuilders were home versus Brunswick Thursday, go to Leavitt Saturday and play at Biddeford Tuesday of next week.

Hockey

On the ice, the Brunswick boys opened with a 4-2 loss at Camden Hills and a 3-0 home victory over Leavitt to improve to 4-5. The Dragons were at Edward Little Wednesday, welcome York Monday and host Mt. Ararat/Morse/Lisbon Wednesday of next week.

Mt. Ararat/Morse/Lisbon took a 1-4-1 record into Tuesday’s home game versus Scarborough. The squad goes to York Saturday and visits Brunswick Wednesday of next week.

Brunswick’s Scout Masse was recently named the Class B South December Defenseman of the Month and Mt. Ararat/Morse/Lisbon’s Sean Moore the Class B South Goalie of the Month by the league’s coaches.

On the girls’ side, Mt. Ararat/Morse fell to 4-4-1 after a 2-1 overtime loss to Yarmouth/Freeport last week. The squad was home with Portland/Deering Tuesday, visits Winslow Saturday, hosts St. Dom’s Monday and plays at Brunswick Wednesday of next week.

Brunswick beat Gorham, 4-1, Saturday to snap an 11-game skid and improve to 1-11 on the year. The Dragons were home versus Edward Little Wednesday, welcome Portland/Deering Saturday and play host to Mt. Ararat/Morse Wednesday of next week.

Indoor track

The Brunswick boys and Mt. Ararat girls finished first in a seven-team KVAC indoor track meet last weekend. The Eagles came in second in the boys’ meet, while Dragons girls were fifth. Morse’s boys finished fifth while the girls placed seventh.

Swimming

Brunswick and Mt. Ararat’s swim teams squared off against Messalonskee last weekend.

The Dragons’ girls prevailed, 101-66, while the boys lost, 112-51.

Mt. Ararat’s girls won, 103-67, but the boys were defeated, 113-53.

Wrestling

The defending Class A state champion Mt. Ararat/Brunswick co-op wrestling team had a record of 13-1 at press time and was fifth at the Spartan tournament in Sanford last weekend.

“We wanted to come to this tournament to see some of the competition we might see at New Englands,” said Erick Jensen, the Mt. Ararat/Brunswick coach. “Last year, a lot of our guys had the deer-in-the-headlights look when they got to New Englands.”

Morse had a record of 7-5 after wins last weekend over Lincoln Academy (63-9), Oceanside (54-27) and Erskine Academy (48-33).

Press Herald staff writer Steve Craig and Times Record staff writer Eric Maxim contributed to this story.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: