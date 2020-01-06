AUGUSTA — State Police spokesperson Steve McCausland said the northbound portion Interstate 95 between Exit 112 and Exit 120 in Sidney has reopened Monday. Exit 113 in Augusta remains closed.

State police closed I-95 between exits 112 and 120 this morning due to “a man sitting alone inside a car with a gun.”

McCausland sent a release out at 7:26 a.m. alerting the public. He said the incident is taking place at the off-ramp of Exit 113 in Augusta, with local and state police responding.

In Augusta, state police are diverting traffic from route 3 to route 104. Civic Center Drive (Route 27) is backed up due to traffic being diverted off of I-95

This story will be updated when further information becomes available.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: