James Montgomery

8 p.m. Friday. One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland, $30 in advance, $35 day of show. onelongfellowsquare.com

He’s a harmonica playing singer out of Detroit, and he’s a big deal in the world of blues music. Here’s a chance to see James Montgomery in the intimate listening room that is One Longfellow Square. Montgomery released his first album in 1973 and many have followed, including 2013’s “From Detroit to the Delta.”

Girls Just Want To Have Fundamental Rights

7 p.m. Friday. Port City Music Hall, 504 Congress St., Portland, $20 general admission, $50 donation for preferred seating, all ages. portcitymusichall.com

It’s kind of like a local Lilith Fair with all the acts playing Cyndi Lauper tunes, with a few originals in the mix. Girls Just Want To Have Fundamental Rights is a benefit for Planned Parenthood and Maine Family Planning and features an opening set from Sara Hallie Richardson with Amarantos Quartet. Then you’ll be treated to Lisa Boucher Hartman showing her true colors, performing as Cyndi Lauper. Time after time, all through the night, you’ll turn to your friends and realize that you just want to have fun. You’ll also hear from Bait Bag, Renee Coolbrith, Dead Gowns, Angelikah, Janaesound, Bri Lane, Lisa/Liza, Anna Lombard, Brit Martin, Katie Matzell, Missfits, Viva and Megan Jo Wilson.

Tricky Britches

7:30 p.m. Saturday. Unitarian Universalist Church, 1 Middle St., Brunswick, $15, $5 students and seniors. brownpapertickets.com

Unitarian Universalist Church of Brunswick’s Concerts for a Cause is an ongoing series of shows that support important Maine causes. Two-thirds of the proceeds from the Saturday night show from string band Tricky Britches will benefit Tedford Housing, which provides housing and services for the homeless, and Oasis Free Clinics, which provide free medical and dental services. You’ll benefit from catching this show by getting to hear foot-stomping, old-timey tunes from a quartet that’s been at it since 2009.

