PEMBROKE — A crash in Pembroke on Sunday left one person dead and two others hospitalized.
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said the car crash happened on Front Street, News Center Maine WCSH/WLBZ reports.
The station reported that, at the time of the call, LifeFlight was not available to respond.
Details were not available.
