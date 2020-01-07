State Sen. Brownie Carson, D-Harpswell, has announced three office hours events in Freeport, Brunswick and Harpswell.

Office hours will be held 10 a.m. to noon Jan. 11 at Bow Street Market in Freeport; 5-7 p.m Jan. 14 at Brunswick Town Hall; 5-7 p.m. Jan. 28 at Harpswell Town Office.

Public office hours provide residents a chance to meet with their elected officials, ask questions and get help with legislative or state government matters. Carson will discuss accomplishments from the past legislative session, his goals for the coming session and answer any questions residents might have.

