CUMBERLAND — The Cumberland Wood Bank will hold its eighth annual Woodbankquet from 5:30-8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18. Donations will be accepted during the free, family-friendly event at the Congregational Church, 282 Main St., which will include hot food and entertainment.

The celebration will recognize the donors, volunteers and community members who help keep the homes of those in need warm during the winter months. For more, call 747-2868 or email [email protected]

