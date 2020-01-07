CLEVELAND — Detroit Pistons forward Blake Griffin is out indefinitely after having surgery on his left knee.

The Pistons announced Tuesday that Griffin will have an extended rehabilitation period with no timetable for his return.

Pistons Coach Dwane Casey said before Tuesday night’s game against the Cleveland Cavaliers that he hasn’t been given any indication if Griffin will play again this season.

“When your body says you’re ready to come back, you’re ready to come back,” Casey said. “Blake’s a smart man. He’ll know when it’s time. There’s no rush on our part or his part. The most important thing is his total health.”

The Pistons are mired in another rebuilding season and making the playoffs seems unlikely. Detroit is 13-24 going into the finale of a six-game trip.

The 30-year-old Griffin was an All-Star last season for the sixth time. He has played in just 18 games this season and is averaging a career-low 15.5 points and a career-low 4.7 rebounds per game.

Nearly two years ago, despite Griffin’s injury history, Detroit dealt a first-round pick and players to the Los Angeles Clippers as part of a trade that hasn’t worked out well for the Pistons. Griffin had surgery on the same knee in April.

PELICANS: When Zion Williamson finished his first full-court, five-on-five work since returning to practice last week, he spent extra one-on-one time with assistant coach Fred Vinson on the free throw line.

After all, the Pelicans are going to need Williamson to make free throws that matter sooner than later.

Coach Alvin Gentry wasn’t ready to specify a date when Williamson will make his NBA regular season debut – other than to virtually rule out Wednesday night’s game against Chicago – but did say Williamson generally looked “fine” in practice.

“Obviously conditioning is going to be the big thing there, but you know, you don’t lose your feel for the game and he’s a really good passer, a willing passer, so all of that stuff is going to be there,” Gentry said. “You’ve got to get yourself in basketball shape, conditioning-wise, and that’s going to be a process.

“He’s eager to be out there and all of his teammates are eager for him to be out there, but it’s a step by step process that we’ve got to take so that it’s done the right way,” Gentry addded. “There’s no date, per se, but we’re hoping that it’s soon.”

After the Pelicans host the Bulls, they hit the road for games at New York on Friday, Boston on Saturday and Detroit on Monday before returning home to play Utah on Jan. 16. If the Pelicans want Williamson to make his debut in New Orleans, that game could be a candidate, or the following game against the visiting Los Angeles Clippers on Jan. 18.

WARRIORS: Forward Marquese Chriss was waived on Tuesday, providing room for Golden State to sign Damion Lee for the remainder of the season. Lee was in his final days of a two-way contract that allowed him to split time with the Santa Cruz Warriors of the G League.

