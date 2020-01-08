TAMPA, Fla. – Arthur Gagnon, 68, of Tampa, Fla., passed away on Jan. 4, 2020, surrounded by loved ones and his pup, after a six-month battle with cancer. He was a U.S. Navy veteran, and worked many years for Unum in Portland, Maine where he retired from in 2015, and was notorious for flinging elastics around the office. He was born to parents Emile and Yvonne Gagnon, on Jan. 24, 1951, in Rumford, Maine. He graduated in 1969 from Stephens High School in Rumford, and in his 40s he earned a college degree from the University of Southern Maine. He was a wonderful man that was loved, is missed, and will always be cherished. Art, or Pepere, as he was known by his grandchildren, was an amazing husband, father, son, brother, and a fabulous home chef. Though he lived in Tampa, he always made sure to follow and root for the Red Sox and New England Patriots. His time in retirement was cut short, but he thoroughly enjoyed life down in Florida, spending time with his family and friends, and bringing his dog to the Gulf Coast beaches. He is survived by his wife, Holly Gagnon of Tampa, Fla. He is also survived by his son, David Gagnon, his daughter, Amanda Johnson, several grandchildren, sister, Mary Rita Hodsdon, sister, Jean Gallant, and sister, Claire Stearns. He was predeceased by parents, Emile and Yvonne Gagnon, and brother Ernest Gagnon. Art was known for his sarcasm, quick wit, and his contagious laugh. He loved spending time reading, listening to music, playing guitar, and fly fishing. He especially enjoyed his years as the sound technician for the band, Streamliner. We look forward to honoring Art’s wishes for a private celebration of life this summer in Maine.

