SCARBOROUGH – Linda J. Tillman, 77, of Scarborough, died on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at her home.Linda was born in Portland, Maine, on May 31, 1942, the daughter of the late Vernon F. and Virginia I. (Leary) Waterhouse. She attended local schools and graduated from Deering High School in the class of 1960. On Oct. 1, 1966, she married Gustave H. Tillman Jr. at St. Pius X Catholic Church in Portland.Linda had a lifelong career in the tourism and hotel business. Shortly after high school, Linda moved to Hawaii where she worked for the Best Business Bureau from 1962 to 1964 then returned to Maine where she went to work at the Chamber of Commerce in Portland. It was while working at the Chamber that she met her future husband, Gus. She continued working for the chamber for many years before going to work in 1983 at the Holiday Inn by the Bay, a position she held until her retirement in 2009. During her time at the hotel, Linda was instrumental in getting tours to Portland and booking them in the hotel. She would board the bus and guide the tours all over the city and Southern Maine. Her hard work led to a huge increase in the tour business for the City of Portland.In her spare time Linda enjoyed swimming, and would spend summers teaching swim lessons at Camp Ketcha, the YMCA and at Fort Williams. She loved gardening, golfing, learning and dealing on the stock market, horseback riding, and a good outing for lunch with the girls. Her greatest love was the time she spent surrounded by her family. She will long be remembered as a kind, loving and generous woman with a heart of gold, very selfless and always caring for others.Linda was predeceased by her husband, Gustave H. Tillman Jr. in 2014; a brother, Wayne Waterhouse in 2019. She is survived by a daughter, Kristyn Tillman of South Portland; a son, Hugh V. and his wife Lainie Tillman of Hawaii; two grandchildren, Theresa Tillman of South Portland and Greyson Tillman of Hawaii. Visiting hours celebrating Linda’s life will be held on Friday, January 10, 2020, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., at the Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland. Prayers will be recited at the chapel on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 9:15 am followed by a 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Maximilian Kolbe Church, 150 Black Point Road, Scarborough, Maine. Burial will be private at Calvary Cemetery, South Portland. To view Linda’s memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit www.ConroyTullyWalker.comThose who wish may make contributions in Linda’s memory to:Animal Refuge League of Greater PortlandPO Box 336Westbrook, ME 04098 orMaine PublicBroadcasting Network63 Texas AvenueBangor, ME 04401

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous