Thank you, 129th Legislature, for raising prescription drug costs for retired senior citizens.
Wait, Speaker Sara Gideon runs advertisements and Gov. Mills claims prescription drug costs were decreased.
I am 71, retired on Medicare with supplemental insurance, and the cost of two of my four prescription medications increased by 50 percent this past year. The other two also increased, by a smaller amount.
When I emailed my senator, Linda Sanborn, I got no response, and she was a sponsor of one piece of legislation that was supposed to reduce prescription drug costs.
Let’s hope the second session of the 129th Legislature does not raise costs for retired senior citizens anymore.
Edward Schencks Jr.
Buxton
