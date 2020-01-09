CUMBERLAND – Logan Bagshaw scored 45 points and set a school record for career 3-pointers as Greely topped Gray-New Gloucester 76-68 in boys’ basketball Thursday night.

Bagshaw and Luke Gabloff combined for 20 fourth-quarter points as Greely (7-2) outscored the Patriots 23-16 to widen a one-point lead entering the quarter.

Bagshaw sank four 3-pointers during the game to bring his career total to 154, surpassing the previous record of 151 held by Bailey Train.

Nick Kariotis led Gray (4-5) with 19 points while Jay Hawkes, Nick Pelletier and Wyatt Kennedy added 14 apiece.

FREEPORT 55, YARMOUTH 52: The Falcons (4-5) finished strong in the fourth quarter, holding on to beat the Clippers (5-5) in Freeport.

Blaine Cockburn put up 19 points for Freeport. Colby Arsenault followed with 14.

Jason Lainey finished with 18 points. Peter Psyhogeos was Yarmouth’s second-leading scorer with 14 points.

KENNEBUNK 85, WESTBROOK 42: Maxwell Murray put up 21 points as the Rams (7-2) dumped the visiting Blue Blazes (1-8).

Aaron Waitt had 13 points for Kennebunk, and Kyle Pasieniuk and Ian Murray each had 12. The Rams reached the 20-point mark in three of four quarters.

Tyler Hethcoat led Westbrook with 13 points. Kyle McKone scored 12 points.

DEERING 72, OXFORD HILLS 65: Askar Houssein scored 23 points and Loki Anda added 16 as the Rams (8-1) used a 26-14 fourth-quarter run to come from behind and beat the Vikings (0-9) at Portland.

Mpore Semuhoza chipped in with 11 points.

RANGELEY 65, PINE TREE ACADEMY 44: Ian Lillis scored 27 points,and Trevor Dolbier and Kenneth Thompson added 10 points apiece as the Lakers (8-1) downed the Breakers (5-4) at Freeport.

Chris Amisi scored 21 points for Pine Tree Academy.

GORHAM 61, SANFORD 55: Grant Nadeau scored seven of his 12 points during overtime as Gorham (4-5) outscored the Spartans (4-6), 13-7, to win a close game in Sanford.

Nadeau notched five of the seven free throws made by the Rams in overtime.

Bode Meader led the Rams with 14 points, with Mason Laskey scoring 10. Leyton Bickford netted 17 for Sanford; Justin Kennedy and Xavier Levine added 12 each.

SCARBOROUGH 68, NOBLE 56: Brian Austin scored 27 points to power the Red Storm (6-4) past the Knights (1-8) at Scarborough.

Owen Cascio and Liam McDonnell helped with nine points apiece.

Garrett Brown scored 16 points for Noble. Jake Laroche had 11.

CAPE ELIZABETH 54, OLD ORCHARD BEACH 44: William Concannon scored 14 points and Nathan Mullen added 10 as the Capers (4-5) opened with a 20-10 first-quarter lead and held off the Seagulls (3-5) at Old Orchard Beach.

Ryan Crockett scored 34 points for OOB.

ST. DOMINIC 66, A.R. GOULD 60: Eli St. Laurent scored in 20 points as the Saints (3-5) beat the host Bears (4-3).

Marshal Adams scored 14 for St. Dom’s and Gabe Carey had 11.

Ke-Shawn Brown led A.R. Gould with 16 points and TJ Severance had 14 points.

FALMOUTH 49, MARSHWOOD 41: Michael Simonds scored a game-high 15 points as the Yachtsmen (7-3) beat the Hawks (5-5) at Falmouth.

Josh LeFevre hit four 3s in the first half, finishing with 12 points.

Aidan Sullivan scored 11 points for Marshwood, and Cullen Casey had 10.

YORK 86, FRYEBURG ACADEMY 36: Brady Cummins scored eight of his 24 points during the opening quarter as the Wildcats (9-0) made six 3-pointers to quickly open a 31-9 lead over Fryeburg (4-5) in York.

Thomas Coughlin added 13 for York, Teagan Hynes 11 and William MacDonald 10. William Hallam led the Raiders with 12 points.

BOOTHBAY 65, MOUNTAIN VALLEY 53: Kaeden Davis paced the visiting Seahawks (8-2) with 23 points in their win over the Falcons (3-6).

Hunter Crocker had 18 points for the Seahawks and Benjamin Pearce had 13 points.

Cooper Davis led all scorers with 26 points for the Falcons, who got 14 from Kalen Chase.

WINDHAM 46, CHEVERUS 37: Will Mannette scored 17 for Windham, including four free throws in the final quarter, as the Eagles (4-6) held Cheverus (3-7) at bay for a win in Windham.

Macklin Kelly’s 13 points led the Stags.

WELLS 48, LAKE REGION 46: Caleb Corey led all scorers with 14 points as the Warriors (3-4) edged the Lakers (4-4) in Naples.

Nate Chandler and Gavyn Leighton each added 10 points. Wells held the Lakers to just three points in the second quarter.

Derek Langadas and Jacob Stone each scored 13 points for Lake Region, and Evan Willey had 10.

BRUNSWICK 71, MORSE 44: James Belanger had 18 points and nine rebounds as the Dragons (6-2) cruised to a 41-22 halftime lead over the Shipbuilders (1-8) at Brunswick.

Noah Goddard had 10 points and seven rebounds.

Gabe Aucoin scored 12 points for Morse.

SACOPEE VALLEY 58, BUCKFIELD 56: Sean Wedgewood hit a pair of free throws for the only points in overtime as the Hawks (2-6) outlasted the Bucks (3-6) at Hiram.

Sacopee Valley had possession in the backcourt late in regulation and turned the ball over, and Gavin Charest hit the tying bucket for Buckfield with 3 seconds remaining.

McGwire Sawyer led all players with 24 points and 12 rebounds for the Hawks, and Wedgewood finished with 18 points and 12 boards.

Charest and Max White had 16 points apiece to lead the Bucks, and Tyler Gammon added 12.

HAMPDEN ACADEMY 61, SKOWHEGAN 45: Adam Savage scored 18 points for host Skowhegan (5-4) in a loss to the Broncos (10-0).

Levi Obert added 10 points for Skowhegan.

Bryce Lausier led Hampden with 32 points.

GARDINER 56, NOKOMIS 55: Logan Carleton scored 16 points to lead the host Tigers (3-7) over to Warriors (1-9).

Ryan Moore added nine points and seven rebounds for Gardiner.

Jakob Noyes had 16 points for Nokomis, which also got 14 points for Madden White and 11 from Cody Marquis.

LAWRENCE 56, ERSKINE ACADEMY 40: Dylan Martin-Hachey scored 24 points to lead the Bulldogs (5-5) to a win over the Eagles (0-10) at South China.

Zach Nickerson added 16 points for Lawrence.

Daniel Page paced Erskine with 13 points.

MADISON 62, DIRIGO 52: The Bulldogs (4-6) had four players in double figures in beating the Cougars (3-7).

Cameron Cobb paced Madison with 23 points, Thomas Dean had 12 points and Reid Campbell had 11 points. Vernon Worthen picked up 10 points for the Bulldogs.

Charlie Houghton led the Cougars with 14 points and John Snowman finished with 12.

OAK HILL 63, TELSTAR 41: The Raiders (4-5) scored 28 first-quarter points in beating the Rebels (1-8).

The Raiders led 28-8 after the first quarter. Caden Thompson paced a fairly balanced attack with 16 points, including a pair of 3-pointers. Liam Rodrigue finished with 12 points and Jackson Arbour scored nine.

Telstar was led by Davin Mason’s 17 points and 10 rebounds, and Brayden Stevens added 12 and Tristan Pelletier 10.

LISBON 56, MONMOUTH ACADEMY 49: DJ Douglass poured in 27 points to lead the Greyhounds (5-3) over the Mustangs (6-3).

Douglass made six 3-pointers.

Gabe Martin scored 27 points for the Mustangs, and Brock Bates added nine.

HOCKEY

SOUTH PORTLAND/FREEPORT/WAYNFLETE 3, CAPE ELIZABETH 2: Gus Lappin scored his second goal of the game with 1:41 to play in overtime to lead the Red Riots (4-2-1) past the Capers (2-6) at the Troubh Ice Arena in Portland.

Gavin Simopolous and Nicholas Lavin had second-period goals as Cape Elizabeth took a 2-1 lead, and Jonas Moon, Andrew Carroll and Quinn Gordon provided assists.

Deven Hannan scored a power-play goal from Dylan Hannan to tie the game early in the third period for South Portland/Freeport/Waynflete.

CHEVERUS 2, LAKE REGION/FRYEBURG/OXFORD HILLS 0: Jack Chaput notched a goal and an assist as the Stags (7-1) shut out the Ice Cats (3-3) at William B. Troubh Ice Arena in Portland.

Chaput scored a power-play goal off an assist from Jackson Header and Nick Giancotti at 6:05 of the first period. He and Brady Cormier then assisted on Jackson Wilson’s second-period goal at 13:32.

